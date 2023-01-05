Scott – Martin

Tyler and Glenda Scott of Meadville, MS announce the engagement and upcoming wedding of their daughter, Lauran Mackenzie to James Wyatt Martin, son of Billy and Missy Martin of Oldenburg, MS.

Lauren is the granddaughter of Norma Jean Nelson and the late Billy Nelson, Sr. of Vidalia, La, and the late Bob and Joan Scott of Meadville, MS.

Wyatt is the grandson of Midred “Weese” Prather and the late Harvey “Did” Prather of Oldenburg, MS and Billy and Neale May Martin of Cranfield, MS.

The wedding will be held on Jan. 21, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church in Gloster, MS. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall.

