Crime Reports: Friday, Jan. 6, 2023 Published 12:00 am Friday, January 6, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Monday, Jan. 2, 2023

William Tyler Jackson, 27, 133 Cloverdale Drive, Natchez, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. No bond set.

Rosalee Louise Cotton, 30, 120 Weir Court, Natchez, on charge of disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). No bond set.

Brian Patrick Johnson, 40, 16 Tunica Hill Drive, Angola, La., on charge of three counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $347.50 on first count, $477.50 on second count, and $677.50 on third count.

Santino Quinones, 50, 3003 Vancover Drive, Baton Rouge, La, on charge of aggravated assault/domestic violence. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Sarah Elizabeth Latham, 53, 101 Creek Bend Road, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $252.00 on first count and $497.00 on second count.

Delvia Davis, 53, 223 Greenfield Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $527.50.

Arrests — Friday, Dec. 30, 2022

Tyler Edward Harris, 30, 223 Virginia Avenue, Vidalia, La., on charge of burglary: all but dwelling No bond set.

Alexisia Monique Belton, 25, 109 Redbud Lane, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set on either count.

Keithen Reon Bateaste, 232, 718 A Morris Smith Lane, Centreville, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022

Roy Lee Ray Jr., 48, 1 Canvas Back Court, Roxie, on charge of receiving stolen property. No bond set.

Wilneisha Jevonda Fleming, 30, 1116 Martin Luther King Jr. Street, Natchez, on charges of simple assault and petit larceny; personal property of another ($1,000 or less). Bond set at $750.00 on each charge.

Candi Joidaija Gray, 21, 24 Grant Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Bond set at $750.00.

Kedashia Monae Smith, 33 Mazique Lane, Natchez, on charge of simple assault/domestic violence. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Reports — Tuesday

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Theft on Old Washington Road.

False alarm on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Dog problem on North Union Street.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Canal Street.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop at Natchez Dodge.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on McNeely Road.

Theft on Creek Bend Road.

False alarm on South Canal Street.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Wednesday

Rami Shaw, 27, Alabama Street, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Held without bond.

Arrests — Tuesday

Paula M. Ashley, 59, Mississippi State Highway 563, Crosby, on charges of controlled substance: possession of paraphernalia, careless driving, driving with suspended/revoked driver’s license, and no insurance. Released on $2,000 bond.

Charles Lionel Buchanan III, 31, North Concord Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Released on $10,000 bond.

John Lee Butler, 51, Azalea Lane, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine. Released without bond.

Natasha Fletcher, 42, Ingram Circle, Natchez, on charges of possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $20,000 bond.

Alonzo Pete Green, 70, Plaza Drive, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Released without bond.

Jacarius Moore, 19, Cottage Farm Road, Natchez, on charge of possession of stolen property X2. Released without bond.

Omar Lakemmione Pinkney, 20, Ram Circle, Natchez, on charge of statutory rape. Released without bond.

George Smith, 31, Terry Road, Natchez, on charges of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and possession of a controlled substance: hydrocodone. Held on $20,000 bond.

Smokey Joe Wilson, 29, Lower Woodville Road, Natchez, on charges of aggravated assault, shooting into a vehicle, and malicious mischief: firearm enhancement. Released without bond.

Reports — Tuesday

Accident on North Shields Lane.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Mazique Lane.

Warrant/affidavit on Ingram Circle.

Harassment on Beau Pré Road.

Threats on Sara Lane.

Two warrants/affidavits on Old Washington Road.

Civil matter on Duck Pond Road.

Warrant/affidavit on Ram Circle.

Warrant/affidavit on Plaza Drive.

False alarm on Jason Court.

Accident on Devereux Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop at Lagrange Playground.

Traffic stop on South Shields Lane.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Thomas Sturdivant, 35, 258 Morgantown Road, Natchez, bench warrant for failure to appear. Bond set at $2,000.

Adrian Boswell, 37, 253 Magoun Road, Monterey, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Jamien Green, 22, 706 Texas Ave., Ferriday, disturbing the peace. Bond set at $350.

Jessie Green, 55, 706 Texas Ave., Ferriday, disturbing the peace. Bond set at $350.

Jawanda Green, 47, 706 Texas Ave., Ferriday, disturbing the peace. Bond set at $350.

Jadarrius Green, 28, 706 Texas Ave., Ferriday, disturbing the peace. Bond set at $350.

Sheena King, 38, 195 Carolina Ave., Ferriday, disturbing the peace. Bond set at $350.

Tyria K. Boxley, 19, 250 North Road, Vidalia, accessory after the fact to second-degree battery. No bond set.

Johnny South, 18, 110 Grape St., Ridgecrest, accessory after the fact to second-degree battery. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Billy Dew Jr., 47, 100 University St., Tallulah, carless operation, open container and no motor vehicle insurance. Bond set at $1,070.

James Stamp Clark III, 26, 145 Doyle Road, Vidalia, aggravated assault and disturbing the peace. Bond set at $1,600.

Destiny Weatherspoon, 28, 496 Lincoln Ave., Apt. 19, Ferriday, no driver’s license, driving while intoxicated (first offense), no seat belt, carless operation, possession of marijuana, and possession of schedule I drugs. Bond set at $22,390.

Arrests — Friday

Justin Huffman, 36, 1155 Madison, 63 Wesley, Arkansas, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a minor. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Unauthorized use Magoun Road.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 129.

Reports — Monday

Suspicious person on Apple Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Ralphs Road.

Unauthorized use on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Shady Lane.

Criminal damages to property on Carter Street.

Juvenile problem on Margaret Circle.

Suspicious person on Belle Grove Circle.

Juvenile problem on Concordia Park Drive.

Shots fired on Foster Drive.

Criminal trespass on Fisherman Drive.

Reckless driving on Louisiana Highway 65.

Loose horses on Washington Heights Road.

Shots fired on Vidalia Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Disturbance on Moose Lodge Road.

Automobile accident on Robert Gray Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Loose horses on Washington Heights Road.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 15.

Alarms on US 84.

Criminal damage to property on Doty Road.

Unwanted person on Black Bayou Road.

Suspicious person on BJ Road.

Suspicious person on Moose Lodge Road.

Juvenile problem on US 84.

Loud music on Vidalia Drive.

Suspicious person on US 84.

Shots fired on Oak Street.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 15.

Attempted break in on Vidalia Drive.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Automobile accidents on US 84.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 3232.

Theft on Skipper Drive.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Fight on Doyle Road.

Harassing call on Vidalia Drive.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 15.

Alarms on Levens Addition Road.

Disturbance on Airport Road.

Reports — Friday

House fire at 1132 Moose Lodge Road.

Weather related damage on Louisiana Highway 425.

Down trees obstructing roadway on Louisiana Highway 900 and Robins Lane.

Alarms on Moose Lodge Road.

Automobile accident on Dunbarton Road.

Public assistance on Ralphs Road.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 129.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Juvenile problem on Magoun Road.

Theft on US 84.

Unwanted person on Campbell Drive.

Disturbance on Pecan Street.

Reports — Thursday

Criminal trespass on Ralphs Road.

Harassment on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Public assistance on Louisiana Highway 568.

Domestic violence on Hammett Addition Circle.

Theft on Kentucky Avenue.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Fight on US 84.

Traffic stop on Ron Road.

Traffic stop on Airport Road.

Disturbance on Peach Street.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 907.

Ferriday Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Johnnie Washington, 64, 409 Concordia Drive, Ferriday, aggravated battery. No bond set.