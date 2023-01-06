We are tracking the candidates who are running for office in Adams County. Here’s the latest.

Published 1:36 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

Qualifying for Adams County elections began on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. and will end on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

Primary races will be on Aug. 8, and the general election will be on Nov. 7.

The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.

Email newsletter signup

Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of 2 p.m., Friday Jan. 6:

District 1 supervisor

  • Mike Lazarus
  • Wes Middleton

District 2 supervisor

  • Kevin Wilson

District 3 supervisor 

  • Angela Gibson Hutchins

District 4 supervisor 

  • James “Ricky” Gray

District 5 supervisor 

  • Warren Gaines Sr.

Sheriff

  • Travis Lamont Patten

Chancery Clerk 

  • Brandi B. Lewis
  • Angie King

Circuit Clerk

  • Eva “E.J.” Givens

Tax Collector

  • Terrence D. Bailey

Tax Assessor

  • Larry L. Hughes

Justice Court Judge (North District)

  • Audrey B. Minor

Justice Court Judge (Southern District)

  • no qualifiers yet

District Attorney

  • no qualifiers yet

Constable (Southern District)

  • Randy Freeman

Constable (Northern District)

  • Fay “Twin” Minor

County Prosecutor

  • Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg
  • Lydia Roberta Blackmon

Coroner

  • James Lee

More News

Lt. Governor to visit Natchez for campaign announcement

Johnson says short-term solution is needed for state’s health care crisis

USDA designates 11 Louisiana parishes as primary natural disaster area, also provides support to producers in bordering Mississippi counties

Former County Administrator King qualifies as candidate for Chancery Clerk position

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Do you plan to try to get a prescription for medical marijuana?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections