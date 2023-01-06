We are tracking the candidates who are running for office in Adams County. Here’s the latest. Published 1:36 pm Friday, January 6, 2023

Qualifying for Adams County elections began on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. and will end on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

Primary races will be on Aug. 8, and the general election will be on Nov. 7.

The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.

Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of 2 p.m., Friday Jan. 6:

District 1 supervisor

Mike Lazarus

Wes Middleton

District 2 supervisor

Kevin Wilson

District 3 supervisor

Angela Gibson Hutchins

District 4 supervisor

James “Ricky” Gray

District 5 supervisor

Warren Gaines Sr.

Sheriff

Travis Lamont Patten

Chancery Clerk

Brandi B. Lewis

Angie King

Circuit Clerk

Eva “E.J.” Givens

Tax Collector

Terrence D. Bailey

Tax Assessor

Larry L. Hughes

Justice Court Judge (North District)

Audrey B. Minor

Justice Court Judge (Southern District)

no qualifiers yet

District Attorney

no qualifiers yet

Constable (Southern District)

Randy Freeman

Constable (Northern District)

Fay “Twin” Minor

County Prosecutor

Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg

Lydia Roberta Blackmon

Coroner