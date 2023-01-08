An ode to the wonders of the waffle iron Published 11:00 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

By Jennie Guido

When I first bought my house in 2012, I didn’t need much in the way of furniture and such since I had collected quite the storage unit of goodies from my college years, grandparents’ homes, and estate sales once I moved home. What I did lack were some items for the kitchen; and since I was lacking a large budget to furnish the shelves of my cabinets, I turned to the next best thing – the rewards points on my credit card.

My first three items I bought were a set of water glasses (both high balls and double old fashions) that I still own and barely use, a panini press (that should be used more), and a waffle iron.

Now, I’ve mentioned my love for pancakes, but sometimes I love a good waffle, too. When Dad wants to go out of town to eat, there are two places that are constantly requested – Olive Garden and Waffle House. So, when COVID locked us down for Fathers’s Day in 2020, we brought the Waffle House to him and hosted a themed breakfast in my dining room. We ordered the mix from Waffle House for the waffles. I found a menu and the little hats the workers wear on eBay. I also lucked up on two aprons for Aimee and I to wear for the occasion. It was a hit!

While the waffle mix from the professionals was good, there is a recipe that I’ve found over the years that is much better. They are fluffy, tasty, and damn-near perfect. Plus the puddle of syrup on the plate doesn’t hurt either. The blogger who shared the recipe credits her mom for finding it in an old Better Homes & Gardens cookbook. I strongly suggest doubling the recipe because eight waffles disappear pretty quickly.

If you have to buy one item to get for your kitchen this year, it’s a waffle iron. Eggo may be easy, but fresh from the iron is best.

Oh Boy! Waffles

2 1/4 cups sifted all-purpose flour

4 teaspoons baking powder

1 1/2 tablespoons sugar

3/4 teaspoon salt

2 beaten eggs

2 1/4 cups milk

3/4 cups oil (canola or vegetable oil)

Preheat waffle iron. Stir together dry ingredients. Combine remaining ingredients and add just before baking, stirring only until moistened and fully incorporated. Batter will be thin. (Lumps are okay). Spray waffle iron with cooking spray. Bake in preheated waffle iron. Makes 8 to10 waffles.