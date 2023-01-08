Crime Reports: Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 Published 12:00 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Thursday

Barry Lamont Williams Jr., 27, 101 Downing Road, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $337.50.

Jasmine Renee Buchanan, 27, 203 North Concord Avenue, Natchez, on charge of accident: hit and run: property damage only vehicle occupied. Bond set at $750.00.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on Watts Avenue.

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop at Gene’s Tire Center.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North/Chevron.

Reports — Thursday

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Traffic stop at Duncan Park.

Seven traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Jefferson Davis Boulevard.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Accident on Wall Street.

Suspicious activity on Lower Woodville Road.

Shots fired on Jackson Street.

Property damage on Temah Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Roth Hill Road.

Property damage on Maplewood Lane.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Dog problem on Lasalle Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on Gayosa Avenue.

Intelligence report on U.S. 61 South.

False alarm on South Commerce Street.

Disturbance on Lower Woodville Road.

Hit and run on U.S. 61 North.

Burglary on Dumas Drive.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Simple assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Old Taylors Lane.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Thursday

Charles Lionel Buchanan, 31, North Concord Avenue, Natchez, on charge of possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. Released on $500.00 bond.

Kenrice Randell Green, 27, Ford Street, Natchez, on charge of simple assault causing bodily injury. Released on $500.00 bond.

Frank James Harris, 30, Harris Street, Fayette, on charge of DUI – 1st offense. Held on $500.00 bond.

Arrests — Wednesday

Colon Cecil Bass, 42, Second Street, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance. Held on $5,000 bond.

Roy Riley Bishop, 61, Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1, Natchez, on charge of possession of a controlled substance: methamphetamine. Released without bond.

Chuck Carter, 43, Melrose Avenue, Natchez, on charge of sexual battery – touching a child. Released on $100,000 bond.

Daquiria Venecha Hunt, 30, Rand Acres Road, Natchez, on charge of uttering a forgery. Released without bond.

Placinta Ketoria McNeil, 43, Melrose Avenue, Natchez, on charge of child neglect. Released on $100,000 bond.

Rami Shaw, 27, Alabama Street, Natchez, on charge of probation violation. Released without bond.

Kamron Jerell Singleton, 19, Gayosa Avenue, Natchez, on charge of four counts of grand larceny, four counts of possession of stolen property, and one count of conspiracy. Released on $50,000 bond.

Reports — Thursday

False alarm on Greenfield Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 South.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Disturbance on Ingram Circle.

Simple assault on Fieldview Drive.

Traffic stop on Perrault Street.

Animal cruelty on Joe Frazier Drive.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Traffic stop on South Grove Acres Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Three traffic stops on U.S. 84.

Traffic stop on Old Courthouse Road.

Traffic stop on McNeil Road.

Harassment on State Street

Reports — Wednesday

False alarm on Country Club Drive.

Two warrants/affidavits on State Street.

Wanted person on State Street.

Accident on Tanglewood Road.

Accident on Springfield Road/Liberty Road.

False alarm on Farr Road.

Harassment on Cardinal Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Warrant/affidavit on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Liberty Road.