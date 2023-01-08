Historic Natchez Foundation to host annual meeting Thursday Published 7:48 am Sunday, January 8, 2023

The Historic Natchez Foundation invites the Natchez community to attend its annual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 12, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Auburn, 400 Duncan Ave.

The meeting is a free community event and you do not need to be a member to attend. We encourage everyone to come and bring a friend. The annual meeting will begin with a cocktail buffet and conclude with a short business meeting to elect new board members and present the 2022 preservation awards.

A National Historic Landmark, Auburn introduced classical architecture to the Mississippi Territory. Levi Weeks designed and built the house in 1812 for Lyman Harding, attorney for Aaron Burr in 1807 and the state’s first attorney general in 1817.

In 1827, Auburn became home to Dr. Stephen Duncan, regarded by many historians as the South’s most successful cotton planter. A strong Unionist, he publicly pledged to leave the state if it seceded, and he spent the remainder of his life in New York City.

In 1911, Duncan’s heirs donated Auburn and 203 acres to the City of Natchez to be used forever as a public park. The Historic Natchez Foundation is working with the city to determine the future management of this important site.

Historic preservation awards will be given out at the meeting for recent projects. Marcy and Joseph Brown will receive the Ethel and George Kelly Restoration Award for their extensive restoration work on the main house and the outbuildings at Oakland Plantation in southern Adams County.

Awards of merit will be given out for the following properties: Ellen Macomber, 503 North Pearl Street; Joan Gandy, 710 State Street; Jacqueline and Frank Bordeaux, Myrtle Bank; Denise and Dan Thibodeaux, 212 Wensel Lane; Kent Darsey, 413 Franklin Street; Zerby Family, 307 High Street; William Clement, 311 North Broadway Street; Lisa and Kevin Walsh, 306 South Union Street; Amber and Garret Rayborn, 613 Washington Street; and Amanda Hudson, 108 North Union Street.

Directions for parking: Enter the main drive into Duncan Park and take the second right which terminates in a paved parking area at the rear of Auburn. This parking lot served the former Junior Auxiliary Canteen.

Carter Burns is the executive director of the Historic Natchez Foundation.