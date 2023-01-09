Natchez High sweeps Ferriday in final tune-up for MHSAA Region 5-5A action Published 1:31 pm Monday, January 9, 2023

NATCHEZ — Jaliyah Wright scored 15 points and Olivia Davis added 12 points to lead four Natchez High School players in double figures as the Lady Bulldogs used a big third quarter to defeat the Ferriday High School Lady Trojans 54-33 last Friday night.

Lady Bulldogs head coach Alphaka Moore said it was just the kind of performance her team needed with MHSAA Region 5-5A play set to begin this week.

“I think it was a good team win for us,” Moore said.

A young and inexperienced Ferriday team did all it could to stay with Natchez High in the first half. Even though the Lady Trojans scored just nine points in the first quarter, they only trailed the Lady Bulldogs by 10 points, 32-22, at halftime.

But on this occasion, it was the Lady Bulldogs who put the clamps on the Lady Trojans once the third quarter began. And when that quarter was finally done with, Natchez High outscored Ferriday 20-3 for a commanding 52-25 advantage.

Myla Harbor and Anashia Hawkins led Ferriday with 11 points apiece, but they got very little help from their teammates.

Mikiah Proby and Zamonie Wilson each finished with 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Moore said she was proud to have so many players score in double figures.

“The thing we’ve worked on the most this season is consistency. We know those players can produce,” Moore said. “They’re reaching their potential and peaking at just the right time.”

The Lady Bulldogs (11-7) began Region 5-5A play on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Brookhaven High School.

“I think they are a tough team. They are quick. They play to their strengths really well,” Moore said about the Lady Panthers. We have to show what we showed the other game. Just playing to our potential because it’s definitely there.”

The Lady Trojans (no record available) played host to Vidalia High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday in a non-district game.

Natchez High boys 59, Ferriday 54

NATCHEZ — The Natchez High School Bulldogs held on for a 59-54 victory over the Ferriday High School Trojans last Friday night. No other information on the game was available.

Ferriday (no record available) hosted Vidalia High School in a non-district game at 7:30 p.m. Natchez High (11-6) traveled to Brookhaven to take on MHSAA Region 5-5A rival Brookhaven High School at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the region opener for both teams