Billie Joe Speaks Published 9:14 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Sept. 8, 1971 – Jan. 5, 2023

NATCHEZ – Services for Billie Joe Speaks, 51, of Natchez, MS, who died, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, at Merit Health Natchez will be Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at New Beginnings Baptist Church, 35 Triumph Lane with Roderick Lewis, officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Plain Baptist Church Cemetery, 1251 Liberty Road under the direction of Robert D. Mackel and Sons’ Funeral Home.

Body will lie in state at the Church from 10 until 11 a.m. time of service on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.

Social distancing and masks will be enforced at all times.