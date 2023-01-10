Chamber’s 2023 Legislative Breakfast is Jan. 23

Published 12:06 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

From left, state Sen. Melanie Sojourner, R-Natchez, state Rep. Sam Mims, R-McComb, and state Rep. Robert Johnson, D-Natchez, spoke to about 50 Natchez area residents at the Natchez-Adams Chamber of Commerce’s Legislative Breakfast in 2022. (Jan Griffey | The Natchez Democrat)

NATCHEZ — The Natchez-Adams County Chamber of Commerce plans its annual Legislative Breakfast on Monday, Jan. 23, at the Natchez Grand Hotel, 111 N. Broadway St.

State representatives who represent Natchez and Adams County in the Mississippi House and Senate have been invited to attend.

The breakfast begins at 7:30 a.m. and ends at 9 a.m. Cost is $10, which is payable at the door.

Chamber officials ask that you send any questions you would like to have answered during the breakfast to manager@natchezchamber.com.

