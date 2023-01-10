Flooding Closures: Butler Lake at St. Catherine Creek NWR Published 5:05 pm Tuesday, January 10, 2023

CLOVERDALE — Mississippi River flood levels have shot down the Butler Lake unit at St. Catherine Creek National Wildlife Refuge. The river is expected to rise to 34 feet in Natchez by this weekend.

Salt Lake and Gilliard Lake will be closed by Friday and St. Catherine Creek NWR asks all visitors to heed signs and barricades. Cloverdale Hunt Unit’s ATV trail will likely close by Thursday the refuge reports.