New candidates qualify: Here’s our tracker

Published 11:18 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

By Staff Reports

Qualifying for Adams County elections began on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. and will end on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

Primary races will be on Aug. 8, and the general election will be on Nov. 7.

The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.

Email newsletter signup

Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of 2 p.m., Friday Jan. 6:

District 1 supervisor

  • Mike Lazarus
  • Wes Middleton

District 2 supervisor

  • Kevin Wilson
  • Frances J. Ransom Jr.

District 3 supervisor 

  • Angela Gibson Hutchins

District 4 supervisor 

  • James “Ricky” Gray

District 5 supervisor 

  • Warren Gaines Sr.

Sheriff

  • Travis Lamont Patten

Chancery Clerk 

  • Brandi B. Lewis
  • Angie King

Circuit Clerk

  • Eva “E.J.” Givens

Tax Collector

  • Terrence D. Bailey

Tax Assessor

  • Larry L. Hughes

Justice Court Judge (North District)

  • Audrey B. Minor

Justice Court Judge (Southern District)

  • Danny Barber

District Attorney

  • no qualifiers yet

Constable (Southern District)

  • Randy Freeman

Constable (Northern District)

  • Fay “Twin” Minor

County Prosecutor

  • Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg
  • Lydia Roberta Blackmon

Coroner

  • James Lee

More News

New Crisis Stabilization Unit opens at former Natchez Children’s Home

Chamber’s 2023 Legislative Breakfast is Jan. 23

IRS refunds taxes to 12 million who paid too much on unemployment benefits during pandemic

Hosemann discusses 2023 session during Natchez visit

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Jan. 6 is considered in the Catholic religion to be the Epiphany or beginning of the Mardi Gras season, which culminates on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21. Have you had King Cake yet?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections