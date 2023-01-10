Robert D. Baker Published 9:13 am Tuesday, January 10, 2023

Aug. 19, 1944 – Jan. 4, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Robert D. Baker, 78, of Bonaire, GA, who died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, in Macon, GA, will be held Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at 11 a.m. at West Gate Funeral Home (George F. West, Sr. Memorial Chapel).

Burial will follow at Natchez National Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Robert was born Aug. 19, 1944, the son of Nettie Carpenter Baker and Solomon Baker, Sr. He was a retired MSGT United States, Air Force. Robert enjoyed fishing, traveling, and sports.

Robert leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, Latonia Jones; son, Rashidi Baker; brothers, Jimmy Baker of Natchez, Solomon Baker of California, and Jessie Thomas of Texas; grandchildren, Xavier Baker, Jeremiah Baker, Ava Jones, and Alayna Jones; other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to www.westgatefh.com