Are you interested in serving on the school board? Letters of interest due Friday at noon Published 4:25 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

NATCHEZ — Those interested in serving on the Natchez-Adams School District Board of Education should submit their letters of interest to Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson by noon on Friday.

One of the school board seats appointed by the city will become available in February.

Dr. Brenda Robinson, who holds the position currently, has reapplied for another term.

Letters should be sent to Gibson at city hall, 124 S. Pearl St., Natchez. They must be received by noon on Friday.