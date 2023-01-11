Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023:

Jacarius M. Moore charged with two counts of receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023:

None. (No court on that date)

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023:

None. (No court on that date)

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023:

Jamarrius Johnson, 19, of Ferriday, sentenced to 30 days default and fined $460 for flight from an officer.

Albert McClure, 62, of Vidalia, sentenced to 13 days with credit for time served for possession of marijuana.