Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

By Staff Reports

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023:

Jacarius M. Moore charged with two counts of receiving stolen property. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023:

None. (none available)

 

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023:

None. (No court on that date)

 

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023:

None. (No court on that date)

 

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023:

Jamarrius Johnson, 19, of Ferriday, sentenced to 30 days default and fined $460 for flight from an officer.

Albert McClure, 62, of Vidalia, sentenced to 13 days with credit for time served for possession of marijuana.

