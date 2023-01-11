Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Adams County

Dec. 30, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023

Civil suits:

None.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

Gary Harrell Krize, 80, Natchez to Christine Anita Martin (Gay), 58, Natchez.

Bryant Banks, 57, Natchez to Kaferia Kay Hill (Barnes), 48, Natchez.

Alexander Cole Mitchell, 21, Natchez to Destiny Paige Johnson, 20, Natchez.

Craig Allen Prestidge, 26, Haynesville, La. to Madeline Alysse Williams, 24, Haynesville, La.

Deed transactions:

Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 4, 2023

Jerry Danny Roberts a/k/a Jerry D. Roberts to Chris Logan, all of lots 23, being a 1.25 acre portion, and 24, being a 1.26 acre portion, of lot 3 of the division of Travelers Rest Plantation.

Wayne A. Potter to DOZER, LLC, all that certain tract of land containing 277 acres, more or less, conveyed to Natchez Development Company.

Patricia Junkin to PAWJ, LLC, lot 40 Westover Heights Subdivision, Second Development.

Blake Bullock to Lee Melvin Jackson III and JaKayla M. Jackson, lot 78 Oakland Subdivision.

MHR, LLC to Hayward E. Simonton Jr. and Linda P. Simonton, land commence at a point on the south right-of-way line of Traceway Drive.

Mortgages:

Dec. 29, 2022 to Jan. 4, 2023

Kenisha L. Kaho to the United States of America, acting through the Rural Housing Service, lot 90 Oakland Subdivision.

Allen Perritt Jr. to Delta Bank, Ferriday Branch, land starting the most southwest corner of Portion of Elgin Plantation.

James E. Smith and Sarah Carter Smith to United Mississippi Bank, land beginning at an iron pin at the intersection of the northerly right-of-way of Madison Street with the easterly right-of-way of North Wall Street.

Charles Donaldson Sr. to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Natchez Branch, land beginning at the Southeast corner of lot 110 Foresite Subdivision, Fifth Development.

SETA Natchez, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land form the southeasterly corner of an 11.8 acre portion of L’langollan and Windsor.

Lee Melvin Jackson III and JaKayla M. Jackson to Blake Bullock, lot 78 Oakland Subdivision.

Ernest Anthony Fields to United Mississippi Bank, Morgantown Branch, lot 7 of the Pernall Addition.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

Civil cases:

Natchez Hospital v. Barbara Gaines.

Larry E. Hooper v. Midsouth Services, LLC.

Shameka Seals v. Kawanski Reed.

Natchez Housing v. Kimberly Baker.

Gene Prater v. Maria Mathias.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Karen Brown.

Tower Loan of Natchez v. Zachary Logan.

American Cash v. Latricia Myles.

Thompson Trees & Spraying Service v. Glen Whitehead & Cindy Whitehead.

Marilyn Alexander v. Adrian High.

General Finance v. Ayleen Penton.

General Finance v. Alonzel Johnson.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Yokena Anderson.

Terrell Jones v. Donnie Lee.

Dana Wilson v. Jessica Biglane.

Dana Wilson v. Tasha Frye.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Vakon White.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Veronica Johnson.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Bradley C. Jones.

Tower Loan of Mississippi v. Alaury Livingston.

Nakararrie Thompson v. Daveisha Riley.

Demestra Winding Sr. v. Demestra Winding Jr.

Thomas Davis III v. Donald Wembley.

Concordia Parish

Dec. 29, 2022-Jan. 5, 2023

Civil suits:

In Re: Darrell Lakeith Birdon.

In Re: Marilyn Goffner Birdon.

JP Morgan Mortgage Acquisition Corporation v. Terry Thomas.

Ivan Smith Furniture Company, Inc. v. Mark A. Snell.

Pelican State Credit Union v. Newana Daniels.

T & L Dirtwork, Inc. v. NETCO Energy One, LLC.

Divorces:

None.

Marriage license applications:

None.

Deed transactions:

Ronald A. Hollis to Eric Joseph Bryant, lot 18 in Block No. 325 of the Town of Ferriday.

PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to Secretary of Veterans Affairs, lot 8 Black River Lake Patsy Brown Road.

Federal National Mortgage Association to MTGLQ Investors, LP, lot 123 Belle Grove Subdivision, Third Development.

Esther Mount Burnette to Jeremy Charpentier, Tract II, 0.88 acres, a portion of lot E Magnolia Plantation.

Esther Mount Burnette to Ricky Morris and Dana Morris, Tract I, 0.89 acres, a portion of lot E Magnolia Plantation.

Mortgages:

CSP-B, LLC to United Mississippi Bank, lot 40 Second Lattimore Acres Subdivision.

Pascha Cater Brown to Delta Bank, lots 13, 14, 15 and 16 Audubon Subdivision.

Jeremy Charpentier to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Tract II, 0.88 acres, a portion of lot E Magnolia Plantation.

Ricky Morris and Dana Morris to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Tract I, 0.89 acres, a portion of lot E Mangolia Plantation.

Allen Jeffrey Booty to Delta Bank, lot 5 in Tract D Airport Estates.