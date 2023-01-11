Crime Reports: Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Natchez Police Department

Arrests — Saturday

Omari Jaiquan Smith, 20, 205 Dumas Drive, Natchez, on charges of burglary: all but dwelling and motor vehicle: fleeing or eluding a law enforcement officer in a motor vehicle. No bond set on either charge.

Arrests — Friday

Eliegrel Quartaes White, 34, 423 Watts Avenue, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: illegal possession. No bond set.

Jaylen Eleighajuan Jefferson, 20, 21 Brentwood Lane, Natchez, on charge of controlled substance: possession of marijuana more than 30 grams but less than 250 grams. No bond set.

Louis Wayne Spillers, 19, 13 Purnell Street, Natchez, on charge of two counts of contempt of court: failure to appear. Bond set at $302.50 on first count and $748.75 on second count.

Arrests — Thursday

Jimetrrius Jamal Atkins, 24, 2 Ouachita Street, Natchez, on charge of contempt of court: failure to appear. No bond set.

Johnathan Douglas Newman, 40, 5 Rainbow Street, Natchez, on charges of motor vehicle: failure to show proof of insurance card and motor vehicle: suspended/revoked driver’s license. No bond set on either charge.

Reports — Sunday

Accident on Franklin Street.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Suspicious activity on T Waring Bennett Jr. Road.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on State Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Unwanted subject on Old Washington Road.

Traffic stop on East Franklin Street.

Intelligence report on Devereux Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Old Washington Road.

Malicious mischief on West Woodlawn Avenue.

Accident on Park Place.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North Overpass.

False alarm on Auburn Avenue.

False alarm on Duster Drive.

Traffic stop at Southside Market.

Reports — Saturday

Two traffic stops on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Sherwood Drive.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Five traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Creek Bend Road.

Four traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Jeff Davis Boulevard.

False alarm on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Devereux Drive.

Burglary on Briarwood Road.

Pursuit on East Steirs Lane.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Disturbance on Marquette Avenue.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Four traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Accident on McGregor Way.

Traffic stop on Briarwood Road.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Loud noise/music on Main Street.

Reports — Friday

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Aggravated assault on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

False alarm on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Two traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North Union Street.

Shoplifting on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on Dumas Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Accident on Liberty Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Friday

Akealis Lezelle Bloodsaw, 20, Kingston Road, Natchez, on charges of distribution of marijuana less than 500 grams, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Released without bond.

Anthony James Johnston, 24, Fieldview Drive, Roxie, on charge of possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. Held on $10,000 bond.

Reports — Monday

Disturbance on U.S. 61 North.

Reports — Sunday

Juvenile problem on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Intelligence report on Newman Road.

Disturbing the peace on East Maxi Court.

Reports — Saturday

False alarm on Greenfield Road.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Stolen vehicle on Chance Road.

Property damage on Magnolia Bluffs Road.

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

False alarm on Pintail Lane.

Two traffic stops on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on U.S. 84

Reports — Friday

Loose livestock on Hensley Road.

Intelligence report on Scheffel Road.

Lost/stolen tag on Lower Woodville Road.

Lost/stolen tag on State Street.

Threats on Steam Plant Road.

Theft on Magnolia Avenue.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Stolen vehicle on Old Courthouse Road.

Fire on State Street.

Warrant/affidavit on State Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

Disturbance on East Maxie Court.

Intelligence report on Country Club Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Theft on Old U.S. Highway 84 No. 1.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Sunday

Kenya King, 18, 195 Carolina Ave., aggravated battery and resisting an officer. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Charles Harbor, 59, 3274 U.S. 84, Jonesville, driving while intoxicated, first offense, speeding and expired license plate. No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

Marion C. Martin, 42, 129 Ralphs Road, bench warrant for failure to pay. No bond set.

Jacob Perry, 28, 2040 Charles St., probation and parole sanction, three days. No bond set.

Arrests — Thursday

Charles Washington, 37, 512 S Sixth St., possession of contraband in a penal institution and possession of a schedule II drug with intent. No bond set.

Alex Didier, 31, 24920 Ashlyn Place, Denham Springs, La., warrant for conspiracy to possess narcotic with intent and introduction of contraband in a penal institution. No bond set.

Kaci Lanehart, 34, 2040 Charles St., probation and parole violation. No bond set.

Reports — Monday

Automobile accident on US 84.

Loose horses on Louisiana Highway 425.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Sunday

Shots fired on Louisiana Highway 15, 2:06 a.m.

Fire on Terry Circle.

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 129.

Unwanted person on Louisiana Highway 129.

Automobile theft on Vidalia Drive.

Unwanted person on Airport Road.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 129.

Fire on Louisiana Highway 129.

Fight on Pear Street.

Attempted break in on Airport Road.

Disturbance on Levens Addition Road.

Fire on Belle Grove Circle.

Criminal damage to property on King Lane.

Attempted break in on US 84.

Juvenile problem on Louisiana Highway 568.

Automobile accident on US 84.

Simple battery on Moose Lodge Road.

Traffic stops on Cater Street.

Automobile accident on Fisherman Drive.

Reports — Friday

Public assistance on Louisiana Highway 129.

Automobile theft on Ron Road.

Domestic violence on Doyle Road.

Disturbance on US 84.

Alarms on Moose Lodge Road.

Juvenile problem on Airport Road.

Disturbance on Lynn Haven Drive.

Loose horses on Washington Heights Road.

Criminal damage to property on Ralph Road.

Unwanted person on Ron Road.

Warrant on Ralphs Road.

Fire on Garden Drive.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Traffic stop on Louisiana Highway 15.

Unwanted person on Sunflower Lane.