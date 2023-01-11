Martin Luther King Jr. Day parade set for Monday; Terrence Bailey, Amos James Jr. are co-grand marshals Published 1:47 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

NATCHEZ – The 2023 Martin Luther King Jr. Parade will feature new participants and attractions that include dance troops, motorcycle riders, co-grand marshals, and three high school bands, among other groups.

The event will be held at 3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in the downtown area.

“It’s going to be a wonderful parade, beyond what we’ve had in the past,” said parade committee member Phillip West. “I look forward to enjoying this event.”

This year’s theme is, “Natchez – Legacy of the Dream,” noted parade Chairperson Jacqueline Marsaw. She said Terrence Bailey and Amos James Jr. will serve as co-grand marshals.

In addition to the Natchez High School band, the parade will feature bands from Ferriday High School and Wilkinson County High School, according to West.

Other participants will include Emerald Elites Dance Team, Diamond Aces Dance Team, Destini Devine Dance Team, Natchez-Adams ROTC, and four girl scout groups. West said fraternities, sororities, and other organizations will also participate, as will the Natchez Police Department, Adams County Sheriff’s Office, and Natchez Fire Department.

Last year, because of Covid-19 concerns, several groups pulled out of the parade, said Marsaw. “Bands and dance troops did not participate last year,” she said. “But I’m excited about the participants this year. A lot of people are becoming interested. We have great participation this year.”

The lineup for the parade will begin at 2 p.m. on Broadway Street. The parade route will start at North Broadway and Franklin streets. From there, it will travel along Franklin to N. Dr. M.L. King St., where it will turn left and proceed up to Minor Street, where it will end.

The parade will be followed by trophy presentations at the corner of Dr. M.L. King and High streets for the best float, the baddest vehicle, bands, and dance groups.

The parade is sponsored by The Natchez Branch of the NAACP. For more information on the parade, call Chairperson Jacqueline Marsaw at 601-443-1350 or Philip West at 601-807-0754.