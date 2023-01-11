Sandra Hawkins Published 1:13 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Oct. 29, 1947 – Dec. 27, 2022

ALGONQUIN, IL – Sandra Hawkins born Oct. 29, 1947, in Natchez, MS passed peacefully at Good Shepard Hospital in Barrington, IL on Dec. 27, 2022, at the age of 75.

She was born and raised in Natchez, MS but moved overseas and lived in Paris, France, and London, England, and traveled the world spreading her southern charm. She always spoke her mind but of course with her southern tactfulness…hence her nickname, “The Mouth of the South” from the dealership she worked at for 25 plus years in Barrington, IL.

Ms. Hawkins was preceded in death by her parents Arthur “Buddy” Frost and Jackie Frost.

She is survived by her brother, Freddie Frost; son, Jay Hawkins; daughter, Delene Hawkins and grandchildren, A.J. Hawkins, Summer Hawkins, Carter Larsen, and Grant Larsen.

She loved the beach and could shop with the best. Shoes? … well, she may have rivaled Imelda Marcos’ Shoe Collection. As mentioned, she loved shopping and of course, had the perfect color pair of shoes for any outfit known as one of the cool moms because of her kind heart for anyone of her children’s friends that may have needed help. She will be missed and remembered by so many all over the world.

There will be a celebration of life open house from noon until 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Port Edwards Restaurant in Algonquin, IL. There will also be a celebration of life held in Natchez, MS with a future date to be determined.