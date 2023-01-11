Tambrey Beasley Corbett Published 11:57 am Wednesday, January 11, 2023

Dec. 11, 1964 – Jan. 4, 2023

FERRIDAY – Funeral Services for Tambrey Beasley Corbett, 58, of Lake St. John, will be held at First Baptist Church of Ferriday on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, at 2 p.m. with Bro. Bo Swilley and Bro. Barry Ford officiating. Interment will follow at Natchez City Cemetery under the direction of Young’s Funeral Home.

Tam Corbett was born in Natchez, MS on Dec. 11, 1964, and passed away Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023, at her home. She was a resident of Lake St. John and a member of the First Baptist Church of Ferriday.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Lynette Swilley Saunier; mother-in-law, Mildred Corbett; stepmother, Joyce Beasley and sister, Amy Beasley Book.

She is survived by her husband, Bill Corbett of Lake St. John; sons, Davis Corbett and his wife, Sarah and Dalton Corbett all of Youngsville, LA; granddaughters, Eva Claire Corbett and Mary Mildred Corbett all of Youngsville, LA; father, Kenneth Beasley of Natchez, MS; stepfather, Carl Saunier of Vidalia, LA; sister, Elise Cuevas, and husband, Kevin of Gulfport, MS; brother, Ken Beasley and wife, Jenny of Springville, AL, and brother-in-law, Perry Corbett of Ferriday. She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews.

Pallbearers will be Bo Swilley, Kenny Swilley, Darren Ford, Barry Ford, Ken Beasley, and Trey Corbett.

The family will receive friends at First Baptist Church of Ferriday from 12 noon until 2 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.