David Green, Jr. Published 1:05 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Sept. 10, 1952 – Jan. 2, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for David Green, Jr., 70, of Natchez, who died Monday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Natchez, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Beulah Baptist Church with Pastor Johnathan Hargrave officiating.

Burial will follow at the Salem Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 3:30 until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

David was born Sept. 10, 1952, the son of Bertha Green Rice and David Green, Sr. He was a graduate of Sadie V. Thompson High School in 1970. Then, he later graduated from Alcorn State University with his bachelor’s and master’s degrees. David was a member of the Future Farmers of America and the Electrical and Building Association. In his spare time, he enjoyed leatherwork, horses, glass mosaics, and watching television, especially Westerns.

He is preceded in death by his parents; maternal grandparents, James and Mattie Brown; and paternal grandparents, Redmond, and Rosie Stampley Green.

David leaves to cherish his memories: daughter, LaKita Baker; brothers, Willie Lee Johnson and J. W. Wiley; sisters, Elaine W. Butcher, Margaret A. Green Gaylor, and E. Loraine Green Lee; others he loved, Andra Deon Quinn and Tannette Williams; and a host of other family and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com