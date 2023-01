Diane Davis Schiele Published 9:35 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Dec. 30, 1959 – Jan. 2, 2023

FERRIDAY – A memorial service for Diane Davis Schiele, 63, of Ferriday, LA will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 a.m. from Concordia Funeral Home of Ferriday.

Mrs. Schiele, daughter of Jake Davis and Alberta Williams was born in Pineville, LA, and died at Trinity Medical in Ferriday. Online condolences can be sent to http://www.concordiafuneralhome.com