Drucilla Hollins Published 9:42 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

WOODVILLE – Services for Drucilla Hollins, 90, from Woodville, Mississippi, who died January 6, 2023, at her residence will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at New Greater St. Matthew Baptist Church, 8276 Pinckneyville Road, Woodville, Mississippi with Pastor Ernest Ford, Jr. officiating under the direction of D. Rollins Funeral Home.