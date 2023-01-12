Fugitive child predator arrested for online solicitation of minor

Published 12:42 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Staff Reports

James B. Card

VIDALIA, La. — Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office, aided by Louisiana Bureau of Investigation officers, arrested a wanted man in New Orleans on Tuesday for corresponding illegally with a child over the internet.

On Jan. 4, the CPSO Cyber Crime Unit began investigating James B. Card, 33, of New Orleans, who began communicating with what he believed to be a child online.

He reportedly engaged in lewd conversations and sent multiple sexually explicit photos of himself while soliciting the same in return.

Email newsletter signup

Despite attempts to conceal his identity, investigators identified Card, who was also wanted by two separate agencies in North Carolina for multiple counts of exploitation of a child, including online solicitation and transmitting child pornography to a minor.

He was discovered at a rooming house in New Orleans and detectives made contact with the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit there.

Agents obtained a search warrant for the residence, which was executed on Tuesday, resulting in his arrest.

Card faces charges from Concordia Parish of indecent behavior with juveniles and computer-aided solicitation of a minor.

Sheriff David Hedrick thanked Attorney General Jeff Landry and the L.B.I. agents for their quick assistance in this matter.

“Both agencies are committed to continuing to work together, combating child exploitation in the State of Louisiana,” he said.

More News

Ferriday alderman accuses mayor of spending COVID-19 relief dollars without board approval

Ferriday considering annexation of properties

Long-time Pilgrimage Garden Club tour home joins Natchez Garden Club’s separate Pilgrimage tour this year

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza hurting birds, wallets

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Jan. 6 is considered in the Catholic religion to be the Epiphany or beginning of the Mardi Gras season, which culminates on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21. Have you had King Cake yet?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections