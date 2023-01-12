Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza hurting birds, wallets

Published 12:11 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

By Hunter Cloud

Flora Tyler shops for eggs at the Natchez Market on John R. Junkin Drive. Due to the spread of an avian flu virus that resulted in the death of millions of commercial chickens, the price of eggs has gone up. (File photo | The Natchez Democrat)

WASHINGTON DC — Mississippi has over 155 positive detections of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza in wild birds from teal, wood ducks, Canada gees, Ross’s geese, snow and blue geese, vultures and bald eagles. Louisiana saw a jump in 40 cases over the past week with the majority of positives in LaSalle Parish in Green-Winged Teal according to figures on the US Department of Agriculture’s Animal Plant Health Inspection Service

HPAI is affecting more than wild birds. A Lawrence County poultry producer had 34,400 broiler birds affected by HPAI. Egg prices are also affected by HPAI according to the USDA. 

Email newsletter signup

The USDA reports a 29 percent decrease in egg inventories by the final week of December 2022 from the start of the year due to 43 million egg laying hens dying from the disease or impacted by depopulation. The egg production started to fall in February of 2022 with 30.7 million egg producing hens being lost over a four month period. A second wave of lost egg production hit from September to December with 12.6 million hens lost. 

The average cost of eggs was 267 percent higher the last week of December than it was at the start of 2022 and 210 percent higher than the same time in 2021. However, the USDA reports wholesale prices of eggs started to fall due to a rise in inventory in the final week. 

“Going forward, wholesale prices are expected to decrease as the industry moves past the holiday season and continues rebuilding its egg-laying flocks,” the USDA said in a dairy and egg production outlook Wednesday.

More News

Ferriday considering annexation of properties

Long-time Pilgrimage Garden Club tour home joins Natchez Garden Club’s separate Pilgrimage tour this year

Fugitive child predator arrested for online solicitation of minor

Natchez projects to benefit from $2.5 million grant for religious sites

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Jan. 6 is considered in the Catholic religion to be the Epiphany or beginning of the Mardi Gras season, which culminates on Fat Tuesday, Feb. 21. Have you had King Cake yet?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections