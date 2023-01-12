Jacqueline Huber Tyer Published 1:05 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Nov. 18, 1941 – Dec. 24, 2022

CLINTON, MS – Jackie passed away peacefully on Dec. 24, 2022, at Hospice Ministries of Ridgeland, MS. She was born Nov. 18, 1941, in Natchez, MS the daughter of Jack Huber and Helen Vestal Huber.

Jackie was a 1959 Graduate of Natchez High School. She married Arthur M. (Pete) Tyer in 1959 and started her family thereafter.

Jackie had many talents. She operated her own business of Decorating Assistance from 1985 until 1997 in Clinton, MS. She loved helping her customers and friends turn their places into Homes. She loved gardening and you would often find her outside their home planting and figuring out her next move for the flower beds. She was a top-notch seamstress. She loved sewing and doing quilting runs with her bestie Estelle. She also loved making the church banners and would do a beautiful job. The last ones she made were for her home church of First United Methodist in Clinton.

Mrs. Tyer was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.

She is survived by her sons, Arthur M. (Pete) Tyer, Jr. and wife, Linda, Lieutenant Colonel Jack A. Tyer, U.S. Army, Retired and wife, Deidre; one grandson, Captain Jacob A. Tyer, U.S. Army and wife, Katelyn; sister, Anna Huber White and husband, Loyal; brother, David Huber and wife, Suzy and a host of nieces and nephews from the Huber, Falkenheiner, Von Gonten, and White families; and godchildren from the Irby, Kittrell, and Kitsos families.

The family will have visitation on Jan. 21, 2023, at First United Methodist Church on Hwy 80 in Clinton from 2 until the time of service at 4 p.m.

You may also view the service on the church’s Facebook page.

In Lieu of flowers please donate to the Mississippi Methodist Children’s Home.