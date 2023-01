Lady Katie Spurs Published 9:42 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

FERRIDAY – Services for Lady Katie Spurs, 72, from Ferriday, Louisiana who died January 9, 2023, at her residence will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, January 14, 2023, at New Morning Star Baptist Church, Ferriday, LA with Pastor Troy Lewis, officiating under the direction of D. Rollins and Howard Funeral Homes.