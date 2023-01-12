Marvin Lee Watson Published 1:03 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

May 24, 1943 – Jan. 5, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Marvin Lee Watson, 79, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Natchez, will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Zion Chapel AME Church with Pastor Birdon Mitchell officiating.

Burial will follow at the Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 6:30 until 7:30 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Marvin was born May 24, 1943, the son of Evelyn Watson Manuel and Joseph Andrew Dunham, Sr. He attended the Natchez Adams School District and Natchez Junior College. He was a retired Natchez National Cemetery Civil Service Worker. Marvin was a member of the Mount Bruin Baptist Church. In his spare time, he enjoyed socializing with his family and friends and sightseeing.

He is preceded in death by his parents; grandparents, Ike and Josephine Watson and Henry and Lucille Dunham; brothers, Joseph Andrew Dunham, Jr., and Larry Ellis Dunham; and grandson, Rodrique Watson, Sr.

Marvin leaves to cherish his memories: his loving wife, Gwendolyn Watson; sons, Marvin Watson and Ronald Watson (Chutanyjia); daughters, Shelia Watson, Kyla Watson, and Kimberly Hughes (Ralphael); a daughter raised as his own, Brittany Smith (Carlos); brothers, Alvin Dunham (Jean); sisters, Gloria M. Young, Sheryl Woods (Bill), Gladys Smith (Tony), Elizabeth A. Dunham, Dianne Dunham Bailey, and Joanne Donnan Martin (William); aunt, Mable King; sister-in-law, Rose Mary Freeman (Joe); brothers-in-law, Nugene Bruce (Tina) and Edward Johnson; nine grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

