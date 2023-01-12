Sue Marie McGuire – Buie Published 1:02 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Nov. 11, 1963 – Jan. 5, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Sue McGuire- Buie, 59, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Vicksburg, will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church with Pastor Melvin White officiating.

Burial will follow at the Skinner Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Email newsletter signup

Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue Saturday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the church. Masks are required.

Sue was born Nov. 11, 1963, the daughter of Dorothy McGuire. She was a 1981 graduate of North Natchez High School and a 1990 graduate of Louisiana Business College. She was a Slot Manager at the Magnolia Bluffs Casino. Sue enjoyed reading, crafting, traveling, and spending time with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Simon and Clemie Johnson; sister, Shirley Williams; brother, Ernest McGuire; and nephews, Robert McGuire, Charles Williams, Jr., and Lionel Williams.

Sue leaves to cherish her memories: her loving husband, Tony Buie; daughter, Jazzalin Noble (Travis); sisters, Linda McGuire, Betty McGuire, and Diane Matthews; and a host of nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com