Wilbert Johnson Published 9:21 am Thursday, January 12, 2023

Jan. 10, 1949 – Jan. 3, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral Services for Wilbert Johnson, 73, of Natchez, who died Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, in Natchez will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Forest Aid Baptist Church with Pastor Antione Eakins and Pastor Michelle Brooks officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, from 6 until 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Masks are required at both events.

Wilbert was born on Jan. 10, 1949, the son of Mildred Myles and Robert Johnson. His stepfather was Robert Myles. He retired from Diamond National/Mississippi River Pulp Plant as a plant worker. Mr. Johnson was a member of Forest Aid Baptist Church.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brother, Warren Bell, and sister, Betty Jean Johnson Washington.

Wilbert leaves to cherish his memories: wife, Linda Carroll Johnson; daughters, Tia Johnson-Hardin (Julius) and Mia Johnson; brother, Ralph Myles; sisters, Debbie Myles and Janice Myles; two grandchildren, Jayceon Hardin and Trindin Hardin; three nieces, one great-niece, three nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com