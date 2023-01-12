Willie Barbara Alexander Published 12:55 pm Thursday, January 12, 2023

Sept. 16, 1952 – Jan. 6, 2023

Funeral services for Willie Barbara Alexander, 70, of Natchez, who passed away at her residence in Natchez, MS, will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at the Zion Hill #1 Baptist Church in Natchez, MS at 11 a.m. with Rev. Leroy White officiating. Interment will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Marshall Funeral Home Chapel in Natchez and on Saturday, 14, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the service time.

Email newsletter signup

Willie Barbara “Barbara” Bass Alexander was born Sept. 16, 1952, to the late Willie James and Sidney Bass, Sr. and Leanna Turner-Bass. “Willie Baby” was the nickname she was so affectionately called by her close family and childhood friends.

She accepted Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age. She was an active and faithful member of New Beginnings Missionary Baptist Church, formally China Grove Missionary Baptist Church, for over forty years.

Barbara was employed by Merit Health Hospital, for several years, as a Dietician. She enjoyed cooking, baking, entertaining, and fellowshipping with family and friends. Her food and cakes have been enjoyed by many across the United States of America. She was a loving and caring wife, sister, auntie, niece, grandmother, cousin, godmother, and friend. She truly had a heart of gold.

On Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, Barbara departed from this world at her home in Natchez, MS. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie James, Leanna and Sidney Bass, Sr.; brothers, Sidney Bass, Jr., Charles (Addie) Bass, and Willie (Madeline) Parker; sisters, Betty (Louis) Phipps, Evelyn Davis, Lucille Anderson, and Elizabeth (William) Conner; and nephew, John Hunt.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her husband of 46 years Richard Alexander, a shared daughter, Veronda Alexander of Natchez, a shared son Richard (Nicole) Buck of Minnesota, a loving brother, Robert Lee (Gloria) James; three sisters, Mary Lee (Joseph) King of New Orleans, LA, Elmira Fleming, and Ella Hayes both of Natchez, MS; three sisters-in-law, Ella Louise Alexander, Ethel (Mark) Davenport both of Natchez, MS, and Marilyn Alexander-Turner of Vidalia, LA, along with a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.