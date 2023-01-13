Loretta Fitzgerald Published 12:36 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

June 3, 1957 – Jan. 5, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Loretta Fitzgerald, 65, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Natchez will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, at Richland Missionary Baptist Church in Church Hill with Rev. Dr. Bryant White officiating.

Burial will follow at the church Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, from 5 until 6 p.m. at the funeral home and will continue on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Masks are required at both events.

Loretta was born June 3, 1957, in Natchez, the daughter of Beulah Fitzgerald. She was a 1977 graduate of North Natchez Adams High School. Ms. Fitzgerald was a member of Richland Missionary Baptist Church where she was a member of the YPIA Society, Usher Board Ministry, Kitchen Ministry, and head of the Church Maintenance Ministry. Loretta enjoyed playing cards, traveling especially going on cruises, and visiting family out of state.

She is preceded in death by her mother; sister, Doretha Fitzgerald; grandparents, Linton Sr. and Irene Fitzgerald, aunts, Allene Price and Louvenia Oliver and uncles, Robert and Freddie Fitzgerald and Richard Lyons.

Loretta leaves to cherish her memories: sisters, Shirley Frazier (Billie Joe) and Tonia Carroll; brothers, James Carroll, Jr. (Tanya) and Justin Carroll; uncle, Linton Fitzgerald, Jr. (Betty); aunts, Doris Fitzgerald, Dorothy Howard, Alma Morris (Yvonne), Bertha Thomas, Ethel Fitzgerald, Betty Ellzey, Anette Fitzgerald; nieces and nephews she loved dearly; special friend and cousins, Shirley Adams and Mary Ikard and a host of other nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.westgatefh.com