Sheriff’s deputy involved in accident; no details available Published 2:47 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

An Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in this accident at approximately 2:20 p.m. today on U.S. 61 North. The deputy, who has not been identified, and the driver of the other vehicle have been transported to Merit Health Natchez with what are thought to be non-life-threatening injuries. No details are available at this time on what caused the accident. Natchez Police Department officers are working the investigation.