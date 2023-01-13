Sheriff’s deputy involved in accident; no details available

Published 2:47 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

By Jan Griffey

Traffic was interrupted for a brief period of time this afternoon on U.S. 61 North during an accident involving an Adams County Sheriff's deputy. No life-threatening injuries were reported. (Submitted)

An Adams County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in this accident at approximately 2:20 p.m. today on U.S. 61 North. The deputy, who has not been identified, and the driver of the other vehicle have been transported to Merit Health Natchez with what are thought to be non-life-threatening injuries. No details are available at this time on what caused the accident. Natchez Police Department officers are working the investigation.

