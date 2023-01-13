Tim Cotton qualifies as candidate for District Attorney in Sixth Circuit Court District Published 12:10 pm Friday, January 13, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez Attorney Tim Cotton has qualified as a candidate for District Attorney for the Sixth Circuit Court District.

That position is currently held by Shameca Collins, who said she plans to run again for that post, but has not filed qualifying papers with the state as of yet.

Collins is in her first term as district attorney, having defeated District Attorney Ronnie Harper in August 2019.

Qualifying ends Feb. 1, a much shorter qualifying period than usual, thanks to a change in state law.

The Sixth District includes Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson counties.

Cotton has practiced law for 18 years in the Sixth District, focusing mainly on criminal law, both as a prosecutor and defense attorney. He is no stranger to the district attorney’s office, where he previously worked as an assistant district attorney for five years.

“As lead counsel, I prosecuted major felony cases in all four counties that make up the Sixth Circuit Court District, including homicides, robberies, burglaries, drug sales and distribution, rape and dog fighting, among others,” Cotton said.

He was lead counsel in more than a dozen jury trials resulting in convictions in all but one case.

Cotton is currently city prosecutor for the City of Natchez. As such, he has implemented a gun forfeiture policy to aid law enforcement in effectively removing firearms from city streets.

He is also involved in a new education program aimed at keeping police officers aware of new laws, ensuring legal compliance and making them more effective as law enforcement officers, he said.

“The District Attorney enforces the laws of the land and upholds the constitution. The District Attorney must be a tough effective prosecutor for the people, compassionate with the victims of crime, fair to all citizens, and easily accessible to the people. An effective District Attorney employs common sense in making all decisions, and must not abuse the authority and office to which the people have entrusted them.

“I have served the citizens of this district with integrity, compassion, fairness, and professionalism. I have handled hundreds of prosecutions in my career, and I am extremely proud of the experience I have obtained while representing them. Cases are won by hard work, preparation and dedication to victims and the citizens of these counties. At the same time, the District Attorney is accountable to the people and must be fair to all citizens. I believe my philosophy concerning law enforcement, family values, and public service is that which you would expect from your District Attorney. I will put my experiences and philosophy to use as District Attorney for all of the citizens of Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson Counties.

“I am committed to making our community a safe place for our families and friends. I am familiar with the duties and obligations required of the District Attorney, and I have the knowledge and experience necessary to present the evidence needed for the Court to render a just verdict, and, when appropriate, impose a proper sentence, ever mindful of the feelings and needs of the victims and their families.

“I will be a tough prosecutor who puts victims first, and I will be a District Attorney of whom the people will be proud. I thank you in advance for considering my candidacy and humbly ask for your vote and support. On Tuesday, November 7, vote Tim Cotton for District Attorney of the Sixth Circuit District, Adams, Amite, Franklin and Wilkinson Counties,” he said.

Cotton has been married to his wife, Angie, for 27 years, and they have one son, Hayden.