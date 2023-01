ACCS and Cathedral varsity teams trade blowout wins on basketball court Published 4:46 pm Saturday, January 14, 2023

When crosstown rivals Cathedral and ACCS meet on the court, you never know what will happen.

Friday night, the varsity basketball squads from each school traded blowout wins. After the Cathedral Lady Greenwave beat the ACCS Lady Rebels 55-11, the ACCS Rebels boys basketball team beat the Cathedral boys by a score of 68-33.

Here are some images from Friday night’s action: