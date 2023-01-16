Krewe of Heart and Soul presents its 2023 royal court Published 11:39 am Monday, January 16, 2023

The Krewe of Heart and Soul celebrates its Mardi Gras Royalty with a grand ball on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and close at 8 p.m. Emcees will be Denise Clark and Randall Newsome. Entertainers include the N-Tune Live Band, DJ Chris Cool.

Participants must be 21 to enter; black tie attire is required.

The Krewe’s royal court includes:

King Christopher Herbert Jr.

C.J. was born and raised in Natchez. He is the son of Christopher and Lauretta Herbert Sr. He is a 2013 Natchez High school Graduate. C.J. received his bachelor’s degree in psychology at Alcorn State University in 2020. He pledged to the Natchez Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi, in the Spring 2022. He is currently a case manager for M.A.P Headstart and a Community Support Specialist for Bruce Professional Counseling. He enjoys taking trips, working out, and spending time with family and friends. His motto is “Always remember to fall asleep with a dream and wake up with a purpose.”

Queen Lakeisha Jackson -Washington

Lakeisha was born and raised in Fayette and currently resides in Hattiesburg. Lakeisha is the daughter of Jerry and Earley Jackson of Hattiesburg and the granddaughter of the late Rev. Percy and Sinister Jackson and the late Edward and Laura “Doll” Jackson of Fayette.

Lakeisha is the mother of a beautiful daughter, Farren D’Myla Washington, who is her heart.

A 2001 honor graduate of Jefferson County High School of Fayette, Lakeisha furthered her studies at the University of Mississippi majoring in biology. She continued her education at William Carey University of Hattiesburg, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in biology and psychology. She presently works for the State of Mississippi.

Lakeisha is the co-owner of Doll Baby Kreations. Lakeisha is a member of the Power to Exhale Women’s group of Hattiesburg; a member of Eastern Stars Genesis Chapter 357 of Hattiesburg; a member of the Hollywood Baptist Church of Fayette; and an attending member of Mt. Carmel Ministries of Hattiesburg.

In her spare time, Lakeisha enjoys traveling, networking, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She enjoys working with the youth. As your queen, Lakeisha plans to represent the Krewe of Heart and Soul with the best representation of charisma, style and class. “My legacy is to treat others the way I wanted to be treated in this lifetime. So let us continue to pray and love one another,” she said.

Captain Jessica Harris-Hunt

Jessica is a native of Ferriday, Louisiana. She is the daughter of the late Victor Harris and past duchess and vice pPresident Regina Harris. She is the proud mother of Chloe Willis, Timothy Hunt, and Giah Hunt. She is the beautiful wife of Jarvis Timothy Hunt.

Harris-Hunt is a 2010 graduate of Ferriday High School where she was crowned the 2009-2010 Ferriday High Queen. She is also a graduate of Alcorn State University, where she received her bachelor’s degree in English literature and foreign language. She is currently employed by Ferriday Upper Elementary as a 4th ELA and Social Studies teacher and was named Teacher of the Year. She is the co-owner of Po’Up Bartending Services. She is a member of St. Mark Baptist Church where she sings in the choir. She is a member of the Order of Eastern Star, Deborah Chapter 5, under Adah Grand Chapter.

Jessica enjoys shopping, traveling, and watching Lifetime. Her motto is “Accept what is. Let go of what was. And have faith in what will be.”

Co-captain Keywand Battiste

Keywand is the son of Shirley and Arthur Dawson. He is a native of Natchez and is the youngest of four children.

He is a graduate of Natchez High School Class of 2013. He is currently employed at Strom Engineering Corporation in Minnetonka, MN, where he has been employed for a year. Keywand is also the owner of King Key’s Kreation, LLC, and is a licensed caterer. He is a member of the John G. Jones Lodge #3 of Natchez, Ms. He also attends Zion Chapel No. 2 in Kingston under the leadership of Pastor Stanley Seacy Jr.

Keywand’s hobbies are traveling, fishing, shopping, spending time with family, friends, and cooking.

Duchess Dana C. Wiley

A native of Saint Joseph, Louisiana, Dana is the daughter of Robert Carroll, Sr., and the late Mary Carroll. Dana is the wife of Perry Wiley, Jr. where she enjoys, causing pure chaos and laughter in their household. Dana is the proud godmother of three handsome boys, Jeremiah and Julian Earl, and Colton Washington aka Mr. Sexy Man.

Dana is a 2008 graduate of Tensas High School, Home of the Panthers. She serves as a faithful member of the Eastern Star, Ruth Chapter 98 in St. Joseph. Dana’s hobbies include but are not

limited to: enjoying helping others, shopping, being with family and friends, and

getting on her dog Abby’s nerves.

Dana’s mottos are: “Live each day as if it were your last. It always seems impossible

until it’s done. Throw me to the wolves and I will return leading the pack.”

Duchess Alaurin Da’Janel Selmon

Alaurin is a native of Natchez but currently resides in Hammond, Louisiana. She is the proud daughter of Alisa Banks of Natchez and the late Clyde Mason of Vidalia. She is a proud graduate of the Class of 2009 Natchez High School, where she was part of the Natchez Choir and ensembles, the Natchez High School Marching Band, and the track team.

Alaurin attends the New Hope Vision Center where is she a part of the choir and praise dance team. She has five siblings, including three sisters Crystal Banks of Jackson, Tamikka Mason of Ferriday, and an adoptive sister Velma Dukes of Woodville; and two brothers Ricardo Banks of Natchez and the late Anthony ‘’Bee’’ Wilson. She also has two sisters-in-law that she loves, Krystal Frye and Terieda Odom-Banks both Natchez. She is the proud godmother of Mia, Kane, Michela, and Raquel.

Alaurin is the proud owner and CEO of Da’Ja’s creations. She is married to her husband Brian and together they are the proud parents of their beautiful daughter Za’Nysia, who they call Nae for short. She holds an associate degree in applied science in child development of young children from Northshore Technical Community College where she graduated Magma Cum Laude. She is a PTK honor society member and a National Society of Leadership member. Alaurin is an infant toddler teacher at Regina Coeli Child Development Center in Robert.

Alaurin serves as the Head Cheer Coach of the Hammond Jr Tors. She is on the Hammond Eastside Upper School PTO board where she serves as both the secretary and the room mom and as membership coordinator. Her hobbies include singing, dancing, planning both parties and events, reading her bible, coaching, teaching, and the arts and crafts. Her motto is ‘’I can do all things through Christ that strengthens me.’’

Duke Carvontae (C.J.) Minor

C.J. is a 23-year-old native of Natchez and the son of Octavia Claiborne and Cardell Minor Sr.

He is a 2017 graduate of Natchez High School as well as a 2021 cum laude graduate of Alcorn State University where he received his bachelor of science. He is currently continuing his education by pursing his career as a nurse.

CJ is the CEO of his own event design company “Illustrious Affairs.” His hobbies include spending his spare time with his family and friends and traveling the world, living that champagne life.

His motto is “The whole secret of a successful life is to find out what is one’s destiny to do, and then do it.”