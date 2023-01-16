Lady Green Wave rout Lady Rebels Published 10:26 am Monday, January 16, 2023

NATCHEZ — Kinslee Young had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while KG Fisher and Marlie Hargon added 10 points apiece to lead the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave to a 55-11 win over the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels in MAIS District 3-5A action last Friday night.

Maddie Verucchi filled up the stat sheet herself for Cathedral as she finished with five points, six assists, and six steals.

The Lady Green Wave (no records available) played host to District 3-5A and longtime arch-rival St. Aloysius High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

The Lady Rebels (no records available) traveled to Clinton, La. to take on the Silliman Institute Lady Wildcats in a non-district game at 6 p.m. Monday before traveling to Raymond to take on the Central Hinds Academy Lady Cougars in a District 3-5A match-up at 6 p.m. Tuesday.