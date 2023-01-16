Lady Green Wave rout Lady Rebels

Published 10:26 am Monday, January 16, 2023

By Patrick Jones

Kinslee Young. File Photo

NATCHEZ — Kinslee Young had a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while KG Fisher and Marlie Hargon added 10 points apiece to lead the Cathedral High School Lady Green Wave to a 55-11 win over the Adams County Christian School Lady Rebels in MAIS District 3-5A action last Friday night.

Maddie Verucchi filled up the stat sheet herself for Cathedral as she finished with five points, six assists, and six steals.

The Lady Green Wave (no records available) played host to District 3-5A and longtime arch-rival St. Aloysius High School at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Email newsletter signup

The Lady Rebels (no records available) traveled to Clinton, La. to take on the Silliman Institute Lady Wildcats in a non-district game at 6 p.m. Monday before traveling to Raymond to take on the Central Hinds Academy Lady Cougars in a District 3-5A match-up at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

 

More Sports

Bulldogs use big fourth quarter to beat West Jones; Lady Bulldogs fall to Lady Mustangs

Rebels roll past Green Wave

Delta Charter sweep LHSAA District 4-1A rival Sicily Island

Loy says he dreamed of Cathedral job since ‘graduate assistant’ days at Delta State

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Are you going to read Prince Harry's memoir, Spare?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections