One of mayor’s goals for 2023: More cameras as tool to prevent, record acts of crime in Natchez Published 1:15 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

NATCHEZ — Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson said one of his goals for 2023 is to increase the number of cameras in the city, as well as encouraging the same among private citizens and their businesses.

“It’s always concerning when you get that call that we have had crime in our city, but I am very grateful for the fast work of our police officers,” Gibson said. “I am very grateful for the cooperation of the business owner and grateful that the business owner had cameras.”

Gibson was referring to the vehicle that crashed through Bowie Outfitters on U.S. 61 early Saturday morning.

Email newsletter signup

Security cameras are also credited with capturing the theft of a four-wheeler from Great River Honda recently, which a Natchez man allegedly stole and took on a joy short-lived joy ride.

“I am encouraging everyone to take those proactive steps that will help us have great results and help deter criminals,” the mayor said.

Two juveniles are in custody after stealing a van from Moover Dude’s on John R. Junkin Drive and using it to crash through the front of Bowie Outfitters.

Natchez Police Chief Cal Green said Natchez Police received a report of an accident at 5:13 a.m. at Bowie’s Outfitters, 139 U.S. 61 S. When they arrived, officers saw a white van unoccupied in front of the business.

Witnesses reported seeing a Black male get out of the van, who appeared to be looking out for the driver. After a minute or two, the driver put the van in gear and drove it into the front of the building, knocking down the glass wall.

The van then reversed and the two subjects entered the store for a short period of time, leaving on foot.

And off-duty Adams County Sheriff’s deputy contacted E-911 dispatch about two young Black males walking down Col. John Pitchford Parkway, flagging for a ride.

Natchez Police officered patrolled the area and located the two, who were still wearing clothing observed in the video footage from the store.

Both were transported to the Natchez Police Department, then to the Juvenile Detention Center.

Gibson said he is thankful for the quick work of Natchez Police officers.

“I am also grateful for a chief of police who keeps us informed. She did not hesitate to reach out to me this morning and let me know what was going on. I am grateful for our chief (Cal Green),” he said.