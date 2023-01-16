Only 12 business days left to qualify for county, state races this year Published 3:30 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Courthouse was closed Monday in honor of the late the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., so no new candidate qualifiers to add today.

Those hoping to become candidates for any county, district or statewide race have only 12 business days left to turn in their qualify.

Qualifying for Adams County elections began on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. and will end on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

Email newsletter signup

Primary races will be on Aug. 8, and the general election will be on Nov. 7.

The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.

Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of 2 p.m., Friday Jan. 6:

District 1 supervisor

Mike Lazarus

Wes Middleton

District 2 supervisor

Kevin Wilson

Frances J. Ransom Jr.

District 3 supervisor

Angela Gibson Hutchins

District 4 supervisor

James “Ricky” Gray

District 5 supervisor

Warren Gaines Sr.

Sheriff

Travis Lamont Patten

Chancery Clerk

Brandi B. Lewis

Angie King

Circuit Clerk

Eva “E.J.” Givens

Tax Collector

Terrence D. Bailey

Tax Assessor

Larry L. Hughes

Justice Court Judge (North District)

Audrey B. Minor

Justice Court Judge (Southern District)

Danny Barber

Eileen Mary Maher

District Attorney

Tim Cotton

Constable (Southern District)

Randy Freeman

Constable (Northern District)

Fay “Twin” Minor

Deselle Moody Davis

County Prosecutor

Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg

Lydia Roberta Blackmon

Coroner