Only 12 business days left to qualify for county, state races this year
Published 3:30 pm Monday, January 16, 2023
NATCHEZ — The Adams County Courthouse was closed Monday in honor of the late the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., so no new candidate qualifiers to add today.
Those hoping to become candidates for any county, district or statewide race have only 12 business days left to turn in their qualify.
Qualifying for Adams County elections began on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. and will end on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.
Primary races will be on Aug. 8, and the general election will be on Nov. 7.
The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.
Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of 2 p.m., Friday Jan. 6:
District 1 supervisor
- Mike Lazarus
- Wes Middleton
District 2 supervisor
- Kevin Wilson
- Frances J. Ransom Jr.
District 3 supervisor
- Angela Gibson Hutchins
District 4 supervisor
- James “Ricky” Gray
District 5 supervisor
- Warren Gaines Sr.
Sheriff
- Travis Lamont Patten
Chancery Clerk
- Brandi B. Lewis
- Angie King
Circuit Clerk
- Eva “E.J.” Givens
Tax Collector
- Terrence D. Bailey
Tax Assessor
- Larry L. Hughes
Justice Court Judge (North District)
- Audrey B. Minor
Justice Court Judge (Southern District)
- Danny Barber
- Eileen Mary Maher
District Attorney
- Tim Cotton
Constable (Southern District)
- Randy Freeman
Constable (Northern District)
- Fay “Twin” Minor
- Deselle Moody Davis
County Prosecutor
- Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg
- Lydia Roberta Blackmon
Coroner
- James Lee