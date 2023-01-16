Only 12 business days left to qualify for county, state races this year

Published 3:30 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — The Adams County Courthouse was closed Monday in honor of the late the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., so no new candidate qualifiers to add today.

Those hoping to become candidates for any county, district or statewide race have only 12 business days left to turn in their qualify.

Qualifying for Adams County elections began on Jan. 3 at 8 a.m. and will end on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

Primary races will be on Aug. 8, and the general election will be on Nov. 7.

The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.

Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of 2 p.m., Friday Jan. 6:

District 1 supervisor

  • Mike Lazarus
  • Wes Middleton

District 2 supervisor

  • Kevin Wilson
  • Frances J. Ransom Jr.

District 3 supervisor 

  • Angela Gibson Hutchins

District 4 supervisor 

  • James “Ricky” Gray

District 5 supervisor 

  • Warren Gaines Sr.

Sheriff

  • Travis Lamont Patten

Chancery Clerk 

  • Brandi B. Lewis
  • Angie King

Circuit Clerk

  • Eva “E.J.” Givens

Tax Collector

  • Terrence D. Bailey

Tax Assessor

  • Larry L. Hughes

Justice Court Judge (North District)

  • Audrey B. Minor

Justice Court Judge (Southern District)

  • Danny Barber
  • Eileen Mary Maher

District Attorney

  • Tim Cotton

Constable (Southern District)

  • Randy Freeman

Constable (Northern District)

  • Fay “Twin” Minor
  • Deselle Moody Davis

County Prosecutor

  • Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg
  • Lydia Roberta Blackmon

Coroner

  • James Lee

