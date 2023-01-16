PHOTO FEATURE: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade 2023 Published 4:46 pm Monday, January 16, 2023

NATCHEZ — The legacy of Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was celebrated at Natchez’s annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade sponsored by the Natchez chapter of the N.A.A.C.P.

Hundreds lined the streets to watch dancers and bands march and to catch candy flung from elaborate floats and decorated cars — some featuring sororities and campaign material and many featuring the face of Martin Luther King Jr., whom the day honored for his contributions during the civil rights movement.

The parade took off promptly at 3 p.m. from Broadway Street and made its way to Martin Luther King Jr. Street in Downtown Natchez.

Watch the gallery above for scenes from the festivities.