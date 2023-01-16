Sunday concert kicks off Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Natchez Published 6:31 am Monday, January 16, 2023

The pews were filled in Beulah Baptist Church were filled Sunday evening as community members gathered to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to celebrate King’s lacy and the Civil Rights Movement.

A free concert sponsored by the Natchez Festival of Music and the City of Natchez, Voices of Freedom celebrated Black culture and the Civil Rights Movement through stories, spoken word, and song for the purpose of understanding, uplifting, and unifying.

The event was performed by Jason “Smiley” Abrams, John Christopher Adams, Ramelle Brooks, Temperance Jones, Tiffany Williams-Cole and Tyler Kemp.

