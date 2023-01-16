Sunday concert kicks off Martin Luther King Jr. celebration in Natchez
Published 6:31 am Monday, January 16, 2023
The pews were filled in Beulah Baptist Church were filled Sunday evening as community members gathered to honor the memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., to celebrate King’s lacy and the Civil Rights Movement.
A free concert sponsored by the Natchez Festival of Music and the City of Natchez, Voices of Freedom celebrated Black culture and the Civil Rights Movement through stories, spoken word, and song for the purpose of understanding, uplifting, and unifying.
The event was performed by Jason “Smiley” Abrams, John Christopher Adams, Ramelle Brooks, Temperance Jones, Tiffany Williams-Cole and Tyler Kemp.
Below are images from Sunday’s celebration:
Soprano Tiffany Williams-Cole. (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
(Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Ramelle Brooks, Temperance Jones, John Christopher Adams and Tiffany Williams-Cole (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
(Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Bass Ramelle Brooks (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
(Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Tenor John Christopher Adams (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
(Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Soprano Temperance Jones (ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
(Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Natchez Mayor Dan Gibson and Alderwoman Valencia Hall (Ben Hillyer / The Natchez Democrat)
Spoken word artist Jason “Smiley” Abrams
