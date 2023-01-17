LDWF detects Five suspect cases of Chronic Wasting Disease in Tensas Parish Published 2:31 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

TENSAS PARISH — Five additional suspect positives of Chronic Wasting Disease have been detected in hunter harvested deer sampled from Tensas Parish, the LDWF announced Tuesday. Suspect cases are sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratory in Ames, Iowa for confirmation.

If confirmed, Louisiana would be up to seven positive cases since first detection in January 2022. Confirmation could take a few weeks. Mississippi recently detected the fourth positive case of CWD in Northwest Warren County.

Last month, a positive buck was harvested 1.5 miles from the Claiborne County line and was southwest of the initial positive in Tensas Parish. It was confirmed in early January.

Three of the latest suspect positives are does and two are bucks. All were harvested on Private Land in Tensas Parish. Adult bucks are likely to spread the disease as yearlings typically disperse from home ranges and bucks cover a wider range.

Chronic Wasting Disease is a 100 percent always fatal neurological disease spread by infectious prions, misfolded proteins. There is no cure nor vaccine for the disease. Deer come in contact with the disease via direct and indirect contact with infected deer. Indirect contact occurs when an infected deer sheds prions into the environment through bodily fluids and feces and direct contact happens when a healthy deer comes in contact with fluids on an infected deer.

People who have harvested deer in the CWD management area should have their deer tested for Chronic Wasting Disease before eating the meat. The Center for Disease Control has not been able to prove if CWD is contagious to humans or if it is not a threat to humans so they recommend not eating CWD positive deer meat.

Hunters in Tensas, Franklin and Madison Parish can find more information on how to submit samples at testing locations online at www.wlf.louisiana. gov/page/cwd-testing.