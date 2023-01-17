Woodville woman arrested for second-degree kidnapping

Published 3:22 pm Tuesday, January 17, 2023

By Staff Reports

VIDALIA, La. — A Woodville woman is now in the Concordia Parish Jail for allegedly taking another woman against her will at gunpoint.

Sasha Carter

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies received a report from someone stating they witnessed a female being taken against her will at gunpoint.

Investigators identified the suspect as Sasha L. Carter, 28, of Woodville.

Email newsletter signup

Wilkinson County authorities were on the lookout for Carter’s vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at around 6 p.m.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident and the victim was transported to safety.

Sheriff David Hedrick thanked both the Wilkinson County Sheriff’s Office and Woodville Police Department for assisting in the incident.

Carter faces a charge of second-degree kidnapping. All suspects arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the sheriff’s office states.

More News

City seeks to prioritize $58M in drainage projects

King’s effort to ‘defend my name’ deteriorates into shouting match

Sheriff’s office makes quick arrest in Sunday shooting at Broadmoor Community Center

PHOTO FEATURE: Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade 2023

Print Article

  • Natchez Democrat Games

    All games are FREE. No subscription required to play.



    Click here for more games

  • Polls

    Are you going to read Prince Harry's memoir, Spare?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Mississippi River level at Natchez

  • Special Sections