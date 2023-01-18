Berry to challenge Gaines for District 5 county supervisor seat

Published 10:41 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

By Jan Griffey

NATCHEZ — James H. Berry Jr. has qualified to challenge Adams County Board of Supervisors President Warren Gaines for his District 5 supervisor’s seat.

Berry is the only person who has qualified for a county race at the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s office since last week.

Qualifying for Adams County elections will end on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.

Primary races will be on Aug. 8, and the general election will be on Nov. 7.

The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.

Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17:

District 1 supervisor

  • Mike Lazarus
  • Wes Middleton

District 2 supervisor

  • Kevin Wilson
  • Frances J. Ransom Jr.

District 3 supervisor 

  • Angela Gibson Hutchins

District 4 supervisor 

  • James “Ricky” Gray

District 5 supervisor 

  • Warren Gaines Sr.
  • James H. Berry Jr.

Sheriff

  • Travis Lamont Patten

Chancery Clerk 

  • Brandi B. Lewis
  • Angie King

Circuit Clerk

  • Eva “E.J.” Givens

Tax Collector

  • Terrence D. Bailey

Tax Assessor

  • Larry L. Hughes

Justice Court Judge (North District)

  • Audrey B. Minor

Justice Court Judge (Southern District)

  • Danny Barber
  • Eileen Mary Maher

District Attorney

  • Tim Cotton

Constable (Southern District)

  • Randy Freeman

Constable (Northern District)

  • Fay “Twin” Minor
  • Deselle Moody Davis

County Prosecutor

  • Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg
  • Lydia Roberta Blackmon

Coroner

  • James Lee

