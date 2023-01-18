Berry to challenge Gaines for District 5 county supervisor seat
Published 10:41 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023
NATCHEZ — James H. Berry Jr. has qualified to challenge Adams County Board of Supervisors President Warren Gaines for his District 5 supervisor’s seat.
Berry is the only person who has qualified for a county race at the Adams County Circuit Clerk’s office since last week.
Qualifying for Adams County elections will end on Feb. 1 at 5 p.m.
Primary races will be on Aug. 8, and the general election will be on Nov. 7.
The Natchez Democrat will track candidates for all Adams County races throughout the qualifying period.
Of the 17 seats up for election, the following candidates have qualified as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17:
District 1 supervisor
- Mike Lazarus
- Wes Middleton
District 2 supervisor
- Kevin Wilson
- Frances J. Ransom Jr.
District 3 supervisor
- Angela Gibson Hutchins
District 4 supervisor
- James “Ricky” Gray
District 5 supervisor
- Warren Gaines Sr.
- James H. Berry Jr.
Sheriff
- Travis Lamont Patten
Chancery Clerk
- Brandi B. Lewis
- Angie King
Circuit Clerk
- Eva “E.J.” Givens
Tax Collector
- Terrence D. Bailey
Tax Assessor
- Larry L. Hughes
Justice Court Judge (North District)
- Audrey B. Minor
Justice Court Judge (Southern District)
- Danny Barber
- Eileen Mary Maher
District Attorney
- Tim Cotton
Constable (Southern District)
- Randy Freeman
Constable (Northern District)
- Fay “Twin” Minor
- Deselle Moody Davis
County Prosecutor
- Anthony “Tony” Heidelberg
- Lydia Roberta Blackmon
Coroner
- James Lee