Court Case Conclusions: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 Published 12:50 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Adams County Justice Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 6-12:

Travis Razel Cade charged with possession of a weapon. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Email newsletter signup

Jaheem Dobbins charged with four counts of burglary of an automobile. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Jaheem Dobbins charged with possession, sale, transfer of a stolen firearm. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Jaheem Dobbins charged with two counts of burglary of a commercial building. Case bound over to a grand jury on each count.

Clarence I. Pettis charged with non-compliance/failure to register as a sex offender. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Clarence Pettis charged with non-compliant/living less than. Case bound over to a grand jury.

John W. Roach charged with aggravated assault. Case bound over to a grand jury.

Adams County Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 6-12:

None. (none available)

Natchez Municipal Court Cases — End Results

Wednesday, Jan. 11:

Rosalee Louise Cotton, 30, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace (public or peace or others). Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $748.75.

Katrena R. Foley, 39, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct – disturbing the peace. Sentenced to 30 days suspended. Fine set at $748.75.

William Tyler Jackson, 27, pleaded guilty to DUI – 1st offense. Sentenced to 30 days with 28 days suspended. Two days credit for time served. Fine set at $870.50.

Violet Laverne Thompson, 56, charged with simple assault; attempt by fear of imminent serious bodily harm. Case remanded to files.

Violet Laverne Thompson, 56, charged with malicious mischief. Case remanded to files.

Seventeen-year-old charged with malicious mischief. Nolo contendre. Sentenced to 90 days suspended.

Jamerial Bruinte Davis, 26, charged with malicious mischief. Case remanded to files.

Michael Simpson, 40, found not guilty of telephone or electronic communication: obscene, indecent, annoying, threatening or harassing.

Concordia Parish Circuit Court Cases — End Results

Week of Jan. 6-12:

Dale Robertson, 62, of Clayton, sentenced to two years suspended with two years probation upon payment of $452.50 for failure to register as a sex offender.

Jessica Goodman, 31, of Ferriday, sentenced to one year in the department of correction with one year of probation for attempted battery of a correctional officer.

Jennifer Nations, 38, of Monterey, sentenced to 10 days default for drug paraphernalia.

Reginald McCoy, 39, of Ferriday, sentenced to 19 days for simple battery.

Maurice Long, 57, of Clayton, sentenced to 60 days for simple battery.

Craig Myles, 56, of Jonesville, sentenced to six months suspended upon payment of $1,257.50 for driving while intoxicated (first offense).

Shawn Brown, 49, homeless, fined $255 for expired sticker and driving left of center.

Breanna Perrin, 23, of Vidalia, fined $310 for disturbing the peace.

Jacorey Stewart, 22, of Vidalia, sentenced to five days for disturbing the peace.

Courtney Brown, 29, of Vidalia, sentenced to three days for disturbing the peace.

Andras Cawley, 47, of Ferriday, sentenced to five days default and 22 days for simple battery and animals at large.