Courthouse Records: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 Published 12:51 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Adams County

Jan. 6-12

Civil suits:

DHS et al. — Carlos Redden.

DHS et al. — Kevin O. Bailey.

DHS et al. — Kadeem R. Conner.

Heirship of Percy Bernard et al.

Heirship of Steve Poole et al.

Divorces:

Wesley Bryan Foreman and Briana Louise Greer. (Joint Complaint for Divorce)

Marriage license applications:

Riccardo Giorgio Giani, 31, Charleston, S.C. to Katie Elizabeth Ernst, 30, Charleston, S.C.

Johnny Bolden, 63, Natchez to Patricia Diane Whittington, 54, Natchez.

Deed transactions:

Jan. 5-11

Daniel Bland to American Plan & Build Corporation, lots “G” and “H” of a Division of Tract D and a Portion of Tract E, Subdivision of a Portion of lots 3 and 4 Fatherland Plantation.

OD SFR Enterprises, LLC to Kendrick Thomas, a 0.55 Acre Portion of Haggati Home Plantation.

Brenda Moore to West Gate Funeral Home, LLC, land beginning at a point on the Easterly margin of Pine Street.

Makenzie Nicole Gray to Richard J. Page and Yoshiko Page, lot 68 Eastbrook Subdivision, Second Development.

Philip J. Zuccaro to Mike Oil Company, lot 104, Division of a Portion of lot 3 Fatherland Plantation.

Sandpiper, LLC, P. Glenn Green, Managing Member, to Oscar L. Davis, lot 57 (3.57 +/- acres), being a 3.57 Acre Portion of the Division of a Portion of Soldier’s Retreat Plantation.

Sandpiper, LLC, by P. Glenn Green – managing member to Vanessa Ann Fleming, lot 67 Sandpiper Addition, Second Development.

Sandpiper, LLC by P. Glenn Green – managing member to Vanessa Ann Fleming, lot 68 Sandpiper Addtion, Second Development.

Margaux E. Trappey, now Margaux T. Burke, and Richard J. Burke Jr. to Margaux E. Trappey, now Margauz T. Burke, and Richard J. Burke Jr., lot 2 Kenilworth Subdivision.

Mortgages:

Jan. 5-11

Kendric Thomas to OD SFR Enterprises, LLC, a 0.55 Acre Portion of Haggati Home Plantation.

Ricky Banks and Tangela Banks to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, land commencing at an iron pin on the southerly right of way of Ruby Drive.

West Gate Funeral Home, LLC to Concordia Bank & Trust Company, Vidalia Branch, land beginning at a point on the Easterly margin o Pine Street.

Adams County Justice Court

Thursday, Jan. 12

Civil cases:

Mendelson Law Firm v. Ramona Batieste.

Old South Federal Credit Union v. Alex King.

Merit Health/Mendelson Law Firm v. Olivia Jones.

Greg Watkins/Watkins PM v. Amber Minor.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Etta Hubbard.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Sonya Mars.

The Sports Center v. Blane Robinson.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Racheal Blanton.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Michael Torrez.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Wilford Mays.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Tema Larry.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Najwa Bass.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Cynthia Williams.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health v. Mary Selmon.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health v. Alice Washington.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health v. Brandon O’Neal.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health v. Keundra Washington.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health v. Hollis Green.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health v. Alma Duck.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health v. Jamie Tyler.

Mendelson Law Firm/Merit Health v. Jerilyn Owens.

Myrna Matthew v. Asya Griggs.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Kimberly Carter.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Terrance Brown.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Marino McDaniel.

Mendelson Law Firm v. William Blanton.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Sherry Gaines.

Mendelson Law Firm v. Shirley Dawson.

Concordia Parish

Jan. 6-12

Civil suits:

Succession of Daniel Leonard King.

Hydro Dynamic Products, LLC v. Jake Kendrick Jones III.

Hydro Dynamic Products, LLC v. Heather Willis.

Green Tree Investment Company, LLC v. Esperanze Plantation, LLC.

Succession of Patricia Mae Palmer Greene.

Vanderbilt Mortgage and Funding, Inc. v. Jeremy J. Mullins.

Portfolio Recovery Associates, LLC v. Paula Mount.

Pelican State Credit Union v. Newana B. Daniels.

Cavalry SPV I, LLC v. Cedric M. Morgan.

Angela Bethley v. Akia Bethley. (Non Support)

State of Louisiana v. Akia Bethley. (Non Support)

Discover Bank v. Zakeria K. Williams.

In Re: Shelter Mutual Insurance Company.

Ronnie Gleen Hendricks v. Safeway Insurance Company of Louisiana.

Ronnie Gleen Hendricks v. Joshua Green.

Ronnie Gleen Hendricks v. Progressive Casualty Insurance Company.

Divorces:

Virginia Guillot v. Eric Guillot.

Marriage license applications:

Bernny Joel Ruiz Rojas, 31, Vidalia to Irayda Gabriela Cintron Rios, 31, Vidalia.

Bradley James Thibodeaux, 31, Ferriday to Valerie Lynn Wilson, 31, Ferriday.

Deed transactions:

Lillian Johnese Garrison to Sheila Diane Smith, lot 12 in Unit No. 1 Ridgecrest Subdivision.

Lea Centranni to Elisa Knapp Treon, lots 4 and 5 Hedges Landing Lake Lots.

Mortgages:

Donald Blake Wallace, Corey Shane Douchard, and Christopher Michael Smith to Bank of Franklin lot 12 Minorca River Lots.