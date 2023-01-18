Crime Reports: Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2023 Published 12:00 am Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Natchez Police Department

No arrests available.

Reports — Monday

Traffic stop on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Sunday

False alarm on North Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Threats on Lower Woodville Road.

Harassment on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Three traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Hit and run on Old Washington Road.

Accident on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Threats on Devereux Drive.

Traffic stop on Elms Court.

Theft on Wood Avenue.

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Commerce Street.

Traffic stop on Homochitto Street.

Traffic stop on Main Street.

Theft on Dumas Drive.

Intelligence report on Beulah Street.

Unwanted subject on North Union Street.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on South Canal Street.

Three traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on U.S. 61 South.

Accident on U.S. 61 South.

Burglary on North Union Street.

Disturbance on Brenham Avenue.

Accident on Wood Avenue.

Warrant/affidavit on Madison Street.

Two traffic stops on John R. Junkin Drive.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Shots fired on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 South.

Traffic stop on East Steirs Lane.

Reports — Friday

Theft on Old Washington Road.

Simple assault on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Devereux Drive.

Theft on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Melrose Avenue.

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Street.

Theft on Bishop Street.

Four traffic stops on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Lumber Street.

Three traffic stops on Devereux Drive.

Intelligence report on George F. West Sr. Boulevard.

Traffic stop on Triumph Lane.

Intelligence report on North Union Street.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

Adams County Sheriff’s Office

No arrests available.

Reports — Monday

Intelligence report on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Traffic stop on Roselawn Drive.

Stolen vehicle on Lower Woodville Road.

Intelligence report on South Circle Drive.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stop on St. Catherine Street.

Intelligence report on State Street.

False alarm on Tuccio Lane.

Property damage on Crown Court.

Attempted breaking and entering on U.S. 61 North.

Accident on Saragossa Road.

Traffic stop on Pilgrim Boulevard.

Reports — Saturday

Traffic stop on Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Intelligence report on Lower Woodville Road.

False alarm on Morgantown Road.

False alarm on Tuccio Lane.

Two intelligence reports on State Street.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Seargent S. Prentiss Drive.

Reports — Friday

Accident on Old U.S. Highway 84.

Unwanted subject on Beacon Road.

Traffic stop on U.S. 61 North.

Traffic stop on Devereux Drive.

Accident on U.S. 61 North.

Harassment on Eastwood Road.

Traffic stop on North Martin Luther King Jr. Road.

Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office

Arrests — Tuesday

Jeremy Williams, 33, 336 Hwy 900, Clayton, probation violation, possession of schedule II drug, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of stolen firearms. No bond set.

Kaleb Turner, 47, 309 Green Acres Road, possession of schedule II drugs. No bond set.

Arrests — Monday

Sasha Carter, 28, 12534 Hwy 24, Woodville, second-degree kidnapping. No bond set.

Arrests — Saturday

Sean G. Hall, 50, 2274 Shady Aspen Drive, Colorado Springs, disturbing the peace with public drunkenness. Bond set at $8,350.

Albert D. Madison, 37, 608 South Seventh St., Ferriday, improper lighting, expired tag, driving under suspension, resisting an officer and driving while intoxicated (third offense). No bond set.

Arrests — Friday

James B. Card, 33, 1827 Thailia St., New Orleans, computer-aided solicitation of a minor and indecent behavior with a minor. No bond set.

George A. Rice, 48, 1210 Plum St., Vidalia, principal to human trafficking, principal to cruelty to juveniles, principal to attempted sexual battery. No bond set.

Reports — Tuesday

Drug law violation on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Reports — Monday

Alarms on US 84.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Theft on White Lane.

Simple battery on Lincoln Avenue.

Aggravated kidnapping on Carter Street.

Reports — Sunday

Traffic stops on US 84.

Attempted break in on Stephens Road.

Fight on Loop Road.

Automobile accident on Louisiana Highway 565.

Criminal damage to property on Louisiana Highway 565.

Criminal damage to property on US 84.

Juvenile problem on Ralphs Road.

Nuisance animals on Cowan Street.

Unwanted person on Loop Road.

Criminal mischief on Carter Street.

Disturbance on Netherland Road.

Unwanted person on Stephens Road.

Disturbance on US 84.

Criminal trespass on Poole Road.

Reports — Saturday

Alarms on Louisiana Highway 568.

Traffic stops on US 84.

Scam on Carter Street.

Juvenile problem on US 84.

Traffic stop on Mack Moore Road.

Disturbance on Cowan Street.

Disturbance on Louisiana Highway 906.

Reports — Friday

Loose horses on Nations Road.

Criminal trespass on Carter Street.

Traffic stops on Carter Street.

Nuisance animals on Louisiana Highway 565.

Harassment on US 84.