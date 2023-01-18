Deserving of praise Published 2:55 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Congratulations to Josh Loy, who is returning to his alma mater to serve as head football coach and athletic director at Cathedral School.

Loy, the son of Sue and Barry Loy, said coaching and leading the athletics department at Cathedral was his dream job.

The Rev. Aaron Williams, pastor at St. Mary Basilica, made the announcement on Saturday evening. Loy has three children enrolled at Cathedral.

“He has prepared a great plan of action for the football team and also our athletic program as a whole,” Williams said. “He understands and appreciates our vision for the identity of the school. I have confidence in his ability to lead the program forward.”

•••

Thank you to the Natchez Festival of Music for organizing the Voices of Freedom concert held Sunday night at historic Beulah Baptist Church here in Natchez. We were so happy to see the pews filled at the church as people enjoyed the magnificent voices of performers from around the south as they honored the memory of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

•••

Congratulations to the Rotary Club of Natchez, whose efforts to develop a disc golf course in Natchez is paying dividends to our community.

The course will host the Bluff City Open on April 22, a two-round disc golf competition.

Ryan Porter will serve as tournament director and will be assisted by Richard Burke.

The tournament is expected to have a big draw and fill all of its 72 slots.

The course already has proven to be a big draw for Duncan Park. Great job, Rotarians!