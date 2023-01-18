Harold Lloyd Smith Published 6:22 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

May 10, 1947 – Jan. 9, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Harold “Hal” Lloyd Smith Sr, 75, of Natchez, who passed away on Jan. 9, 2023, at Merit Health Rankin in Brandon, MS will be held on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church at 11 a.m. with Rev. Dr. J. L. Hammitte officiating, burial will follow at St. Paul Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of Marshall Funeral Home.

Visitation services will be held on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at Marshall Funeral Home Chapel Natchez, MS, and on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Antioch Baptist Church in Natchez, MS from 10 a.m. until the service time.

Harold, “Hal” as he was so fondly known, was born May 10, 1947, in Natchez, MS, to Authur Harold Smith and Willie Mae Polk Smith.

“Hal” was preceded in death by his parents, Authur and Willie Mae Smith; one brother; one granddaughter; two nieces and three nephews.

“Hal” leaves to cherish his memories a loving and devoted wife, Shirley Abraham Smith; five daughters, Cassandra Williams, and husband, Tavares, Kimberly Green, and husband, James, Tabatha Thomas and husband, Detrick, Ruthie Abraham, and Freda Abraham and companion Chris; three sons, Harold Smith Jr. and wife, Tarsha, Harry Smith and wife, Veronica and Kendrick Smith; one sister, Gwendolyn Singleton; two brothers, twin brother, Harry Smith and wife, Jean and James “JP” Smith and companion, Lazenda; thirty-three grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.marshallfuneralhomems.com for the family, as well as memorial tributes.