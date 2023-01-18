Idell Louise Screws Woodfork Published 6:28 pm Wednesday, January 18, 2023

July 6, 1953 – Jan. 12, 2023

NATCHEZ – Funeral services for Idell Louise Screws Woodfork, 69, of Natchez, who died Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023, in Ferriday, will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at Macedonia Baptist Church with Pastor Clifton Marvel officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset View Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of West Gate Funeral Home.

Idell was born July 6, 1953, the daughter of Elnora Screws and James Screws, Sr. She was a 1971 graduate of North Natchez High School and furthered her education at Alcorn State University, pursuing a nursing degree. Idell was retired from the Natchez Adams Public Schools and owner of Creative Minds Child Care. Mrs. Woodfork accepted Christ at an early age and became a member of Macedonia Baptist Church. She enjoyed caring for her grandchildren, cooking, loving, and praying for her family and others.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Willie Mae Taylor; brother, Lee Screws, Sr.; four nephews and special son, Benjamin Hargrave, Sr.

Idell leaves to cherish her memories: husband, Lee Edward Woodwork; daughters, Nameka Walker (Charles-her special son) and Curshala Pernell; brothers, James Screws, Jr., Lawrence Screws, Charles Screws; brothers-in-law, Lavern Taylor, Donald Tucker, Joseph Tucker; sisters, Mary Dunbar (Grant), Eloise Screws; godsister, Evaline Jennings; sisters-in-law: Jannie Screws and Joann Thompson; special aunt, Beatrice Lewis; godmother, Willie Mae Isaac Proby; grandchildren, Jaelen, Joidan, Mekael, Cailey, Caylon, Caysley, Cayson; special grandson, J’air Arnold; great-grandson, Jream Arnold; God-granddaughter, B’lair Walker, other relatives, and friends.

