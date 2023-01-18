Jeffrey Allen Manning

April 28, 1976 – Jan. 6, 2023

NATCHEZ – Memorial services for Jeffrey Allen Manning, 46, of South Bend, IN, who died Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, in South Bend, IN, will be held Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Sinai Missionary Baptist Church in Sibley with Rev. Anthony Thompson officiating.

Burial will follow at the church cemetery.

On April 28, 1976, Ernest Griffin and Sarah Thompson Manning were blessed with a son whom they named Jeffrey Allen. He earned his high school diploma from the James Whitcomb Riley High School of South Bend, IN. As a student, he played football for his beloved Riley Wildcats. Jeffrey cared for people with intellectual disabilities and worked for Samlid of Indiana, Inc. and the Mentor Corporation. He was also employed in the maintenance department of Memorial Hospital. Jeffrey enjoyed watching a wide variety of TV and movies, visiting the public library, collecting, and recycling.

He is preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, James and Saint Arby Thompson, and aunts, Ruby Thompson and Mary Jane Lyles.

Jeffrey leaves to cherish his memories: brothers, Rev. Anthony Thompson (Tykeshia) and Rev. Archie F. Manning (Elizabeth); aunts, Bertha Lanier (Matthew), Linda Gooden, and Jacqueline Johnson (Caleb Ray); 11 nieces and nephews, 10 great nieces and nephews, many cousins, other relatives, and friends.

